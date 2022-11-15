Read full article on original website
Flint city council member pushes to get vacant Washington Elementary torn down
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit City Councilwoman Judy Priestley represents Flint’s 4th ward, which includes the site of the vacant Washington Elementary school. Priestley continues to push the Flint Community school district to demolish the building. Wednesday night, she attended the school board meeting to express her frustration and concerns.
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
WNEM
$28M investment brings 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Twp.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More jobs are coming to mid-Michigan, Mara Technologies is opening a new facility in Grand Blanc Township. The move will create 300 jobs for now, with more planned in the future. “I wanted it here. And we know that the talented workforce is here. And we...
Flint ‘community gem’ gets $11.5M in Flint ARPA, Mott Foundation funding
FLINT, MI -- Funding for an extensive renovation and expansion of Berston Field House has been given final approval by the Flint City Council, an action that will send $11.5 million in grant and city American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. The council accepted $10 million from the...
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run
There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
Jellyfish in Michigan? Students dive in to study freshwater phenomenon
YPSILANTI, MI -- Freshwater jellyfish seem to be popping up around Michigan, prompting questions about the aquatic animal that most people thought could only be found in the ocean. A class of Eastern Michigan University students is spending its first semester tracking these freshwater jellyfish through a biology elective course...
wkzo.com
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
Detroit school board changes names of East English, Carson schools
The Detroit school board struck a compromise between students at East English Village Preparatory Academy and the alumni of the closed Finney High School, in a debate over whether to change the former’s name. The school, which sits on the grounds that once housed Finney High, will now be named East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.The board voted 5-2 to change the name, rejecting an administrative recommendation to keep the name...
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
‘Sovereign citizen’ wrote fake checks to Michigan Treasury
LANSING, MI – A man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury with three fraudulent checks, each written for $1 million, pleaded guilty to three felony counts, authorities announced. Damon Montgomery, 54, of Macomb County and a self-proclaimed “sovereign citizen,” recently pleaded guilty to three counts of...
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
Saginaw ISD, Department of Education launch apprenticeship program to fill teacher shortage
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI— As many districts across Michigan are still dealing with teacher shortages, school districts in the Saginaw Intermediate School District have partnered with the departments of education at the state and federal levels to create a way to bridge those gaps. The new registered apprenticeship program will...
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire
FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
Michigan pharmacist accused of selling prescription cough syrup to drug dealers
DETROIT – A Michigan pharmacist is facing federal charges for allegedly selling prescription cough syrup to drug dealers, generating millions of dollars in profits for himself, authorities announced. Zaman Alshafey, 35, of Dearborn, was the owner and operator of Med Pro Pharmacy in Livonia. He is accused of misbranding...
