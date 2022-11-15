ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Flint city council member pushes to get vacant Washington Elementary torn down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit City Councilwoman Judy Priestley represents Flint’s 4th ward, which includes the site of the vacant Washington Elementary school. Priestley continues to push the Flint Community school district to demolish the building. Wednesday night, she attended the school board meeting to express her frustration and concerns.
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
$28M investment brings 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More jobs are coming to mid-Michigan, Mara Technologies is opening a new facility in Grand Blanc Township. The move will create 300 jobs for now, with more planned in the future. “I wanted it here. And we know that the talented workforce is here. And we...
Detroit school board changes names of East English, Carson schools

The Detroit school board struck a compromise between students at East English Village Preparatory Academy and the alumni of the closed Finney High School, in a debate over whether to change the former’s name. The school, which sits on the grounds that once housed Finney High, will now be named East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.The board voted 5-2 to change the name, rejecting an administrative recommendation to keep the name...
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire

FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
