Father John Bok said he heading to St. Andrew Parish in Milford on Oct. 2 when he narrowly missed colliding with the airborne vehicle An Ohio priest is counting his blessings after surviving what could have been a horrific accident. Father John Bok was on his way to Mass on Oct. 2 when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata was nearly hit by an airborne SUV, the priest said in a post on The Franciscan Friars' website. The Franciscan priest, 87, told the Catholic News Agency that he was nearing St. Andrew Parish in Milford...

MILFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO