Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Hospitals are packed and wait times are long. Blame RSV, the flu and COVID-19, Ohio's top docs say
COVID-19 is circulating, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is raging among children and there has been a recent spike in the number flu cases in Ohio. The result is hospitals across the state — especially those that treat children — are swamped and doctors are imploring the public to take steps to prevent the spread of these viruses.
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
Ohio Priest Narrowly Misses Collision as SUV Flies Over His Moving Car: 'It's a Miracle'
Father John Bok said he heading to St. Andrew Parish in Milford on Oct. 2 when he narrowly missed colliding with the airborne vehicle An Ohio priest is counting his blessings after surviving what could have been a horrific accident. Father John Bok was on his way to Mass on Oct. 2 when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata was nearly hit by an airborne SUV, the priest said in a post on The Franciscan Friars' website. The Franciscan priest, 87, told the Catholic News Agency that he was nearing St. Andrew Parish in Milford...
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
Rescue Foxes Find Forever Home in Ohio Family's 90-Acre Ranch
"We would sit in our recliners and cuddle these babies as they slept on us," fox lover Lynne Morrow told Newsweek.
Local doctor says kids’ illness is showing up early
Health care experts around Ohio say children's hospitals around the state are busier than usual for this time of the year.
cleveland19.com
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI law after losing daughter to drunk driver
ASHEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family who lost their daughter to a drunk driver is now working to pass legislation in her honor. Liv’s law would create harsher penalties for repeat drunk drivers who cause deadly crashes. Olivia Wright, 22, known as Liv, was hit and killed by a...
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
Ohio teachers pension board member to ask for return of $10 million in bonuses
A new member of the State Teachers Retirement System board is demanding the return of $10 million in bonuses that he said were improperly awarded to STRS staff members.
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
As RSV rages, ODH encourages vaccination to unburden healthcare system
Officials say that Ohio is facing a “triple threat” of RSV, influenza and COVID, and Ohioans should get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 to protect themselves, others, and the healthcare system.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers from November 16 drawing: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Powerball story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $76 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
WKYC
Lake effect snow impacts portions of Northeast Ohio: Updates at 5 a.m.
We're monitoring the lake effect snow impacting areas of Northeast Ohio. Here's our team coverage from 5 a.m.
WKYC
Jeffrey Dahmer case takes center stage on Dr. Phil
BATH, Ohio — With the Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series thrusting the notorious serial killer back into the public eye, those who knew him the closest say he's nobody to look up to or glamorize. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Comments / 0