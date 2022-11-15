ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
People

Ohio Priest Narrowly Misses Collision as SUV Flies Over His Moving Car: 'It's a Miracle'

Father John Bok said he heading to St. Andrew Parish in Milford on Oct. 2 when he narrowly missed colliding with the airborne vehicle An Ohio priest is counting his blessings after surviving what could have been a horrific accident. Father John Bok was on his way to Mass on Oct. 2 when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata was nearly hit by an airborne SUV, the priest said in a post on The Franciscan Friars' website. The Franciscan priest, 87, told the Catholic News Agency that he was nearing St. Andrew Parish in Milford...
MILFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s Parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching. They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians. They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, […]
OHIO STATE
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Jeffrey Dahmer case takes center stage on Dr. Phil

BATH, Ohio — With the Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series thrusting the notorious serial killer back into the public eye, those who knew him the closest say he's nobody to look up to or glamorize. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH

