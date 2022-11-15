Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Quadriplegic Veteran Develops Infection, Becomes Double Amputee After He Can't Find a Personal Care Assistant
Minnesota is experiencing a shortage of personal care assistants due to low wages and the demanding nature of the job A Minnesota man is blaming the state's shortage of personal care assistants (PCAs) for needing to have both his legs amputated. Dennis Prothero — a veteran from Stillwater, Minnesota — was in a car accident 20 years ago that left him a quadriplegic, needing a PCA to provide at-home care for everyday tasks like getting out of bed, showering, getting dressed and eating, CBS News reports. Prothero shared that...
Hawaii Magazine
This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos
It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
Poi Dogs & Popoki needs foster homes for holidays
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Poi Dogs & Popoki is in need of foster parents this holiday season.
KHON2
Lucky Cat Provisions Provide Housemaid Essential to Maui Residents
Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui residents can shop from the latest housemaid essentials while supporting locally made entrepreneurs. Lucky Cat Provisions is a home and lifestyle shop at NaPili Plaza. Shoppers can choose from kitchen essentials to gourmet provisions, homewares, and more. “I’ve always wanted to own my own business...
Spending time in day care won't cause children to act out, study shows
Kids who spend long hours in day care centers aren't any more likely to become hitters, biters, hair pullers or bullies, a new study found.
KITV.com
Maui officials share plans to address shoreline erosion
Part of the project involves looking for offshore spots from which to extract sand and pump it onto the beach. County officials, community members join heads to tackle erosion on Maui coastline. As erosion eats away at a Maui shoreline, county officials, community members, and researchers have been mulling over...
Motley Fool
'Amazon Clinic' Will Offer Affordable Online Healthcare in 32 States
Amazon's new virtual care service offers fast, convenient, affordable medical care. Amazon announced its newly-opened virtual healthcare portal, Amazon Clinic. Available in 32 states, adults can get help online for common health issues. This service is an affordable, convenient virtual care solution for busy people. Amazon continues to add new...
Hospital patients are paying the price for social care crisis
Regarding your article on patients stuck in hospital, I was cured in three weeks, but not discharged for 16 (Up to one in three English hospital beds occupied by patients fit for discharge, 13 November). After three weeks, the nurses who had cared for me when I needed to be cared for had to spend 10 minutes every day chatting and checking up on me to make sure that I wasn’t becoming depressed. Add on other patients in the same position and this takes up a significant part of the exhausting 12-hour shifts that most of these overworked, underpaid and dedicated people have to work.
Tech Times
HealthKeeperz on the Importance of At-Home End-of-Life Care
Making the decision to care for a loved one with a chronic illness at home has both rewards and challenges. When a patient's condition progresses from chronic to terminal, their needs - physical and emotional - are bound to change. Knowing the right things to do during these trying times can sometimes be confusing, especially for those who feel overwhelmed or have never faced the situation before.
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
KITV.com
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday
The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
aarp.org
Addressing Delirium & Dementia in the ER
A promotional feature to highlight new educational videos from AARP and the Geriatric Emergency Department Collaborative (GEDC).
petnewsdaily.com
Hawaiian Dog Names (The Best Ideas)
Hawaiian dog names are an excellent choice for pup-parents that want to gift their four-legged friend with a name that inspires peace and love. The Hawaiian language is famously known for its musical cadences. The Hawaiian language is made from only 13 letters and emphasizes soft, gentle flow. The few...
Next Avenue
Caregiving When You're an Only Child
Without siblings, many decisions about caring for a parent may fall to you. For adult children, caregiving for their parents as they age and decline is an inevitable rite of passage. But only children who have to be caregivers face a different burden compared to those who were raised in a family with one or more siblings willing to share the duties and stressors. Only children often have to do it all.
Woman doesn't want to donate to her cousin's dental implant fund
Typewriter With A Page Saying DonationsMarkus Winkler/Unsplash. If you had a rough life, you may get in to habits that cause you to have various health problems. However, if you couldn't pay for it then asking for help may be one of the ways you deal with it. After all, getting dental implant work done can be expensive.
Comments / 0