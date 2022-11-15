Effective: 2022-11-18 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO