Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 08:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Judith Gap, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
