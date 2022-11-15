Effective: 2022-11-17 08:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

LEMHI COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO