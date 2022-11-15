Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Past and present Ohio State coaches’ approaches to ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Three Illini to watch against Michigan this weekend
The media’s biggest knock on the Michigan Wolverines the season has been their schedule. A flimsy non-conference and a lack of major Big Ten opponents to this point have not given the maize and blue a chance to bolster their resume. This Saturday’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini...
Michigan’s defense is elite, but here’s where they look to improve
Michigan’s defense has been downright impressive all season long. In nearly every defensive metric the Wolverines defense is near the top. While Michigan’s stats are eye-popping on defense, there are still things to improve upon. “It’s every little detail,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told the media on Wednesday....
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
Takeaways from Michigan’s dominant victory over Pitt in the Legends Classic
The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines took care of business in the first round of the Legends Classic Wednesday night, beating the Panthers 91-60. After getting off to a slow start offensively in that first half, Michigan went on to outscore Pittsburgh, 40-19, to earn the blowout victory. Here are a...
Key Matchups: Illinois will test a slipping Michigan receiving core this weekend
What once looked like a collision course toward a heavyweight battle late in November has become a little less dramatic as the Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped two straight ahead of a trip to Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines have held up their end of the bargain so far, but this is no longer likely to be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game.
No. 20 Michigan vs. Arizona State Preview: All trophies are good trophies
On Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines crushed the Pittsburgh Panthers to move on to the championship game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. While Pitt is a Power Six squad with some name value, the narratives are a lot spicier for Thursday’s contest against Arizona State, specifically with transfer Frankie Collins set to face his old team.
No. 20 Michigan vs. Pittsburgh Preview: This fall’s tournament is the Legends Classic
Last Friday should be a wake-up call for the Michigan Wolverines after Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan nearly pulled off the upset in Detroit. The Wolverines showed plenty of rust, especially on defense and at the line, but still pulled out the win to start the season 2-0 before the schedule gets tough.
Michigan remains No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the latest installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. There was only one major change at the top this week, with previous No. 6 Oregon falling out of the top 10 following their 37-34 home loss to Washington. The...
Michigan Reacts Survey: Who bears the blame for the woes in the passing game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Achieving their first 10-0 start since the 2006 season, the Michigan Wolverines have been as...
Discussing Michigan’s dominant win over Nebraska
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after cruising to a 34-3 victory...
Discussing the 2023 defensive backs scheduled to visit Michigan this weekend
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines currently have zero defensive backs committed to their 2023 class, but perhaps that could...
Michigan’s offensive line named a semifinalist for the 2022 Joe Moore Award
There have been some excellent offensive lines in Ann Arbor since Jim Harbaugh has taken over as head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, but none have been as talented or successful as the 2021 and 2022 units. For the second consecutive season, Sherrone Moore’s group has been announced as semifinalists...
Michigan freshman RB C.J. Stokes discusses how Mike Hart recruited him differently than anyone else
Throughout the college football season, it’s been abundantly clear the two star backs of the Michigan Wolverines — Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards — don’t just have respect for their position coach Mike Hart, but a deep kinship. While there was little doubt warmness was extended...
JOB ALERT: Maize n Brew is looking for a recruiting contributor and a social media coordinator
Are you a passionate Michigan Wolverines fan who has always wanted to write about/cover the program in some capacity? If so, this may be your chance!. Maize n Brew is seeking two strong candidates to fill the roles of recruiting contributor, and social media coordinator. The recruiting contributor will join...
Blake Corum nominated for Walter Camp Player of the Year, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
Two weeks ago, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum earned his first postseason award nomination — being named a Maxwell Award semifinalist. On Wednesday, Corum added two more nominations to his ever-growing list, being named to both the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist lists.
