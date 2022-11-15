ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Three Illini to watch against Michigan this weekend

The media’s biggest knock on the Michigan Wolverines the season has been their schedule. A flimsy non-conference and a lack of major Big Ten opponents to this point have not given the maize and blue a chance to bolster their resume. This Saturday’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s defense is elite, but here’s where they look to improve

Michigan’s defense has been downright impressive all season long. In nearly every defensive metric the Wolverines defense is near the top. While Michigan’s stats are eye-popping on defense, there are still things to improve upon. “It’s every little detail,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told the media on Wednesday....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Key Matchups: Illinois will test a slipping Michigan receiving core this weekend

What once looked like a collision course toward a heavyweight battle late in November has become a little less dramatic as the Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped two straight ahead of a trip to Ann Arbor. The Michigan Wolverines have held up their end of the bargain so far, but this is no longer likely to be a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 20 Michigan vs. Arizona State Preview: All trophies are good trophies

On Wednesday, the Michigan Wolverines crushed the Pittsburgh Panthers to move on to the championship game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. While Pitt is a Power Six squad with some name value, the narratives are a lot spicier for Thursday’s contest against Arizona State, specifically with transfer Frankie Collins set to face his old team.
TEMPE, AZ
Maize n Brew

Michigan remains No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the latest installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. There was only one major change at the top this week, with previous No. 6 Oregon falling out of the top 10 following their 37-34 home loss to Washington. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Discussing Michigan’s dominant win over Nebraska

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after cruising to a 34-3 victory...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy