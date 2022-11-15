Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
Marian Hossa isn't exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators are “very active” in the trade market
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading when asked if the Ottawa Senators will use some of their cap space to make a move. LeBrun said that Pierre Dorion stated after the GM meetings that he’s looking at the trade market to see what is out there.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Sabres recall goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
After allowing 33 goals in their last seven games, losing all of them, the Buffalo Sabres look like they will also be without their starting goaltender for a little while. After Eric Comrie was injured against the Ottawa Senators, the team recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the minor leagues. While there...
Pushover no more: Why and how the Kraken are markedly better in Year 2
It's impossible to make definitive statements about teams and players a month into the NHL season. The sample size is simply too small for a sport as chaotic as hockey and for a league as obsessed with parity as the NHL. That said, half-baked conclusions are welcomed anytime. And here's...
Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
Senators Could Add Karlsson but They Don’t Need Him
I’ll admit that it’s entirely a pipe dream that has been crafted through nostalgia. But a path does exist for the Ottawa Senators to reunite with Erik Karlsson. This week, the San Jose Sharks announced that Karlsson (along with most of the team) was available for trade. So what would it take to make this work and does he really bring what the Senators need right now?
Hockey Hall of Fame inducts loaded class of 2022
The Hockey Hall of Fame welcomed the class of 2022 on Monday night, inducting six new members. Here's a look at the resumes of each inductee and the heartfelt speeches they delivered. Roberto Luongo. One of the premiere goaltenders of his era, Luongo ranks fourth all time in wins (489),...
Senators hand Sabres 7th straight loss
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Austin Watson, Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, and Tim Stutzle added an empty-net goal. “It brings...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. San Jose Sharks: Time, TV channel, live updates
Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-9-3) When: 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Where: SAP Center at San Jose. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). • Box score. Game notes: The Red Wings are 0-1-1 halfway through this road trip. The Sharks have won three...
Guardians Make Surprising Trade, Nolan Jones Headed To The Rockies
We knew that the Guardians were going to be making some moves on Tuesday. They had to do something to get their 40-man roster together before the Rule-5 Draft. However, some of the moves that the organization made are a little head-scratching. One of these trades was the Guardians sending...
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.
Rays eyeing trade for Gold Glove winner
The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
Rangers to host 2024 MLB All-Star Game
The Texas Rangers announced Thursday they will host Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in 2024 at Globe Life Field. The league's 94th All-Star Game will be played July 16, 2024. Globe Life Field is MLB's newest ballpark, originally opening in 2020 and memorably hosting the World Series that year as...
Kerr: Warriors 'lack collective grit' amid winless start on road
Stephen Curry's 11th career 50-point game wasn't enough to snap the Golden State Warriors' eight-game road skid as they fell 130-119 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took some responsibility for the team's struggles away from home, saying he has "failed" to bring the club together. He also criticized his players' level of play after another lackluster performance.
