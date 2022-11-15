ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early

Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
Marc Goddard releases statement after UFC 281 main event stoppage: “Protection is paramount”

Marc Goddard has opened up on his decision to stop the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. In the fifth round, Pereira had Adesanya badly hurt against the cage, and after a few more punches landed, Goddard stopped the fight. Right away, many fans suggested the stoppage was early as Adesanya never went out. ‘Stylebender’ has also come out and said he thought the referee jumped in a bit early.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene

Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title

Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
NYSAC explains UFC 281 scorecard confusion before Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez decision

The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.
Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds

Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond. Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.
Daniel Cormier believes the time has come for Dominick Reyes to hang up his gloves: “When it starts to turn in the way that it has, it’s time for him to walk away”

Daniel Cormier believes that the time has come for Dominick Reyes to hang up his gloves following UFC 281. Once touted as the next light heavyweight champion, Reyes finds himself stuck in a rut, having fallen to (12-4) at UFC 281. Reyes was knocked unconscious in viral fashion by Ryan Spann in the first round, which marked his fourth-straight defeat, and third by a highlight-reel knockout.
Greg Hardy to replace Vitor Belfort in Hasim Rahman Jr bout

Hasim Rahman Jr has a new opponent after former UFC title challenger Vitor Belfort pulled out of their boxing match scheduled for this Saturday. Rahman, the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, will now face ex-NFL player turned mixed martial artist (and now boxer) Greg Hardy in a headline fight on the DAZN card, after Belfort opted out of the contest for undisclosed reasons. The change comes after Belfort took on another former heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, in a bout in September of last year, with the UFC veteran stopping Holyfield just over one minute into the first round.
