Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early
Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Marc Goddard releases statement after UFC 281 main event stoppage: “Protection is paramount”
Marc Goddard has opened up on his decision to stop the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. In the fifth round, Pereira had Adesanya badly hurt against the cage, and after a few more punches landed, Goddard stopped the fight. Right away, many fans suggested the stoppage was early as Adesanya never went out. ‘Stylebender’ has also come out and said he thought the referee jumped in a bit early.
Justin Gaethje believes rematch with Charles Oliveira or a clash with Rafael Fiziev could be next: “I need two wins, it doesn’t matter who”
UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has a couple of fights in mind for his return. ‘The Highlight’ has been out of action since May at UFC 274. Standing opposite Gaethje was the-then lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira. The day prior to the event, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was then stripped of his 155-pound gold.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title
Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
NYSAC explains UFC 281 scorecard confusion before Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez decision
The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.
Pro fighters make their picks for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
In the main event of UFC Vegas 65, a heavyweight bout headlines the card as Derrick Lewis takes on Serghei Spivac. Heading into the fight, Lewis is a +165 underdog while the Moldovan is a -195 favorite. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get...
CBS Sports
UFC 282 -- Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira have the rare challenge of competing with their own Fight of the Year candidate in 2022. Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10. It serves as a sequel to their thrilling, back-and-forth fight at UFC 275 in June.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
Alexander Volkanovski 'more than OK' with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t mind the UFC implementing an interim title. Although Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) has been an active champion, the promotion created an interim title fight after “The Great” decided to move up a division to challenge lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. At UFC...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 65, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a trip to NYC for an action-packed UFC 281 card on
Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds
Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond. Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.
Alexander Gustafsson forced out of scheduled return fight against Ovince Saint Preux
Alexander Gustafsson’s harsh luck continues. The Swede has been forced to pull out of his scheduled clash with Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 282. ‘OSP’ broke the news on his OnlyFans page, where he wrote,. “Same fight date, new opponent…….Gus is out and Philipe Lins is in. UFC...
Daniel Cormier believes the time has come for Dominick Reyes to hang up his gloves: “When it starts to turn in the way that it has, it’s time for him to walk away”
Daniel Cormier believes that the time has come for Dominick Reyes to hang up his gloves following UFC 281. Once touted as the next light heavyweight champion, Reyes finds himself stuck in a rut, having fallen to (12-4) at UFC 281. Reyes was knocked unconscious in viral fashion by Ryan Spann in the first round, which marked his fourth-straight defeat, and third by a highlight-reel knockout.
themaclife.com
Greg Hardy to replace Vitor Belfort in Hasim Rahman Jr bout
Hasim Rahman Jr has a new opponent after former UFC title challenger Vitor Belfort pulled out of their boxing match scheduled for this Saturday. Rahman, the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, will now face ex-NFL player turned mixed martial artist (and now boxer) Greg Hardy in a headline fight on the DAZN card, after Belfort opted out of the contest for undisclosed reasons. The change comes after Belfort took on another former heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, in a bout in September of last year, with the UFC veteran stopping Holyfield just over one minute into the first round.
