The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
The last thing that we see Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa do in 2018’s “Black Panther” is appear before the United Nations, where he reveals to the world that his African nation of Wakanda has secretly been a superpower for several thousand years. While the character would go on to appear in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before the actor who played him succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020 — an illness that Boseman had endured with almost Wakandan privacy — T’Challa’s mid-credits declaration has since assumed the haunted urgency of a man’s dying wish. T’Challa’s defining act as the...
An LGBTQ scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly been cut from the Marvel film's Kuwait release. The Black Panther sequel has a few different subplots, including the introductions of Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams, and Wakanda mourning the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, when a project includes LGBTQ content, there is the possibility it can and will be stripped once it's released overseas. This appears to be the case with Wakanda Forever, as a very short affectionate scene between Michaela Coel's Aneka and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was removed in Kuwait.
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11 with one glaring absence. Chadwick Boseman played King T’Challa, who transforms into the Black Panther, in the first movie from 2018. He died of colon cancer two years later at the age of 43. Angela Bassett played T’Challa's mother, Ramonda (affectionally called...
The reception of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" — has been positive so far, as it currently has an 84% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes next to a 95% audience score. Directed by Ryan Coogler (who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Joe Robert Cole), the film sees the residents of Wakanda mourning the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020) as they face the new threat of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people.
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, the tragedy of his death felt wrenchingly multi-layered. We had lost an actor who, after “Get on Up” and “42” and “Da 5 Bloods,” was arguably on his way to becoming the greatest actor of his generation. We’d lost the rare sublime screen star who was also a culture hero — his slyly playful and forceful performance as T’Challa, the Wakanda-king-turned-leonine-superhero of “Black Panther,” made Boseman a mythic presence in pop culture, revered around the globe as a larger-than-life figure who was also a winningly down-to-earth icon of Black fortitude and nobility. And, of course, we’d lost the anchor of the rare comic-book franchise that really meant something. “Black Panther” was a very good Marvel movie that was also grander than that. The film marked a paradigm shift: a long-overdue leveling of the blockbuster playing field, and a celebration (through its extraordinary success) of the fact that a Black superhero could now stand astride the world.
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Plenty of new and returning Marvel characters are back for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but there are two major, surprising cameos that avoided being leaked ahead of the sequel’s release. Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda and Danai Gurira’s Okoye help lead the nation of Wakanda, which is missing its Black Panther and King T’Challa after star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) are also back, and the...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
The timeline of events starting from the hard confirmation of a sequel to 2018's Black Panther to said sequel’s actual release this weekend has been nothing short of odd, to say the least. With the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman overwhelming nearly everything about the film’s production, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was primed to be a strange closer to an already strange run of films and TV shows that have made up Phase Four of the MCU. It seemed primed to be if not an understandable mess, than the megafranchise’s first disaster disaster due to its existence now being a sudden (and very open) monument to its original star and the reported anti-vaccine stance of new franchise headliner Letitia Wright.
