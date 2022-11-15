Cody Williams

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Stephen Williams

Cody Stephen Williams passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Cody is survived by his parents, Stephen and Jenny (Spinks) Williams, 2 sisters, Cati Bennett (Payden), & Charity Williams.

Cody was an easygoing, fun-loving spirit who loved to entertain and bring joy to all around him. Cody also enjoyed being a help to others, whether it was doing a task for them or praying for them. Cody had a passion for movies and games and he loved to imitate the persona of characters he found there to make others laugh and have fun.

That was a goal of his life to make others laugh and point them to Jesus! Many highlights of his life were involved in mission work at home and other places, whether independently or with his family.

There are so many wonderful attributes that could be said about Cody, but like many others, he had his own mental health struggles. This was a battle he fought these last ten years.

This is something that his family feels strongly should not be hidden or stigmatized but people who struggle with mental health issues should feel comfortable speaking openly and asking for support.

If you feel you need support, you can reach out to the GA Crisis and Access Line – 1-800-715-4225. And text or call the Suicide Hotline – 988- for immediate assistance.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations toward funeral expenses. These can be made directly to Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home by going to the website under the payment center or by taking them directly to the funeral home and any remaining funds will be donated to a local mental health organization. Our hope is that supporting our local resource centers would prevent another family from experiencing this tragedy.

Arrangements for Mr. Williams are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.

