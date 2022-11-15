NFL QB Grades Week 10: Patrick Mahomes Is Perfect Again But Barely Hangs On to the No. 1 Spot, Josh Allen Falls Again While Aaron Rodgers Rejoins the Top Half

Week 10 of the 2022 regular season is in the books, and as has been the story lately, we saw plenty of movement in our season-long NFL quarterback competition, although the top three remained the same from a week ago . I will say that we nearly had a new No. 1, though, and the race for the top spot really can’t get much closer.

Outside of that, we saw Josh Allen take another dip following his dreadful performance against the Vikings, while Aaron Rodgers got himself back in the top half with an MVP-like outing versus the Cowboys.

Justin Herbert finds himself on the cusp of falling out of the top 10, while Justin Fields, who sat at the bottom of the list for several weeks, is within striking distance of the top 20.

But before we get to the big boys, let’s take a look at what’s happening in the reserve room. You’ll notice two fresh names in here as Colt McCoy and John Wolford made their first starts of the year in Week 10 and did so against one another as the Cardinals and Rams met in an NFC West showdown.

Colt McCoy: 88

Bailey Zappe: 86.4

Teddy Bridgewater: 81

Carson Wentz: 77.7

Cooper Rush : 77

Joe Flacco: 76.2

John Wolford: 75

Jameis Winston: 75.5

Mitch Trubisky: 74.5

Skylar Thompson: 72.2

Baker Mayfield: 71

Brett Rypien: 68

Sam Ehlinger: 66.4

Malik Willis: 60.8

And without further ado, let’s get to the featured 32, starting with a familiar name bringing up the rear.

32. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

Week 10 Stats: 18-30, 199 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 8 rushes, 51 yards, 1 TD

Week 10 Grade: C

Kenny Pickett certainly wasn’t spectacular in the Steelers’ 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 10, but accounted for 250 yards of offense in the victory, throwing for 199 yards and rushing for 51 and a touchdown.

But it’s not what the first-rounder did against New Orleans — it’s what he didn’t do. And that’s turn the ball over. Pickett was interception-free for the first time in nearly a month as the Steelers moved to 3-0 in games where they don’t commit a turnover.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 130-195, 1,161 yards, 2 TD, 8 INT; 27 rushes, 149 yards, 3 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 70.2

31. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (3-5)

Week 10 Stats: 21-42, 286 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 7 rushes, 8 yards

Week 10 Grade: C-

Russell Wilson may have thrown for 286 yards on Sunday against the Titans, his second-highest total of the season, but let’s not pretend he played a great game — or really even a good one.

The nine-time Pro Bowler continues to struggle with his accuracy and connected on just 50% of his 42 passes in the Broncos’ 17-10 loss, marking the third time in his last four games that he’s failed to reach the 60% mark.

Despite his less-than-average effort, Wilson still had a chance to tie the game late but was intercepted by Terrance Mitchell with 11 seconds remaining.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 155-270, 1,980 yards, 7 TD, 5 INT; 32 rushes, 121 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 74

30. PJ Walker, Carolina Panthers (2-3)

Week 10 Stats: 10-16, 108 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 3 rushes, 14 yards

Week 10 Grade: C-

The Carolina Panthers picked up their third win of the season this past Thursday with a 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but PJ Walker didn’t have much to do with it outside of handing the ball to D’Onta Foreman.

The Carolina running back had nearly double the rushing attempts (31) than Walker had pass attempts (16) and also accounted for more total yardage. Foreman ran for 130 yards while Walker threw for 108 and added another 14 on the ground.

But Walker won’t have anything to do with Carolina’s next win or loss as he suffered a high ankle sprain, meaning Baker Mayfield will be back under center when the Panthers visit the Ravens in Week 11.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 63-106, 731 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT; 6 rushes, 39 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 75

29. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (1-7-1)

Week 10 Stats: 22-37, 319 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Week 10 Grade: C

Despite throwing for a season-high 319 yards, Davis Mills couldn’t get the Texans their second win of the season as Houston fell to the New York Giants, 24-16.

Mills threw his lone touchdown pass of the day in the third quarter to cut the Giants’ lead to 14-10 and threw a second in the fourth, only to have it called back due to a holding penalty. One play later, he was picked off in the end zone by Dane Belton, thus ending the Texans’ chances of pulling off an upset.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 184-295, 1,975 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT; 12 rushes, 28 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 75.7

28. Zach Wilson, New York Jets (5-1)

Week 10 Stats: N/A

Week 10 Grade: N/A

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were on a bye in Week 10 and return in Week 11 for a matchup with the New England Patriots.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 96-167, 1,202 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT; 21 rushes, 68 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 76.2

27. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

Week 10 Stats: N/A

Week 10 Grade: N/A

Matthew Stafford sat out the LA Rams’ Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as he was still in concussion protocol. If he’s unable to go in Week 11 against the Saints, we may have to put John Wolford down here.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 195-285, 1,928 yards, 8 TD, 8 INT; 12 rushes, 5 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 76.8

26. Mac Jones, New England Patriots (3-3)

Week 10 Stats: N/A

Week 10 Grade: N/A

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots were on a bye in Week 10 and return in Week 11 for a matchup with the New York Jets.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 111-168, 1,140 yards, 4 TD, 7 INT; 25 rushes, 79 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 77.1

25. Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Week 10 Stats: 19-30, 186 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 3 rushes, 43 yards

Week 10 Grade: B-

My guess is that some think this grade for Marcus Mariota is a bit too high. And perhaps it is. But for a guy who didn’t have much time to throw thanks to a dreadful day from the Falcons’ offensive line, I’d say that completing 63.3% of his passes for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns isn’t bad.

Of course, he also took five sacks, two of them on his final drive, and threw an interception in Atlanta’s 25-15 loss to the Panthers. But, again, he often had little to zero time to do anything with the football.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 143-231, 1,747 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT; 63 rushes, 347 yards, 3 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 77.4

24. Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns (3-6)

Week 10 Stats: 22-35, 212 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 7 rushes, 40 yards

Week 10 Grade: B

Two weeks after lighting up the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football , Jacoby Brissett came back after Cleveland’s bye week with another solid outing, completing 22 of 35 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown.

Only this time, it wasn’t enough to get the Browns a victory, as a better Miami Dolphins team simply overpowered them.

In all likelihood, Brissett only has a couple of starts left before the return of Deshaun Watson, who’ll be eligible to suit up for the Browns in Week 13. And they’ll both be challenging. Cleveland faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 185-290, 2,074 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT; 38 rushes, 182 yards, 2 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 78.6

23. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Week 10 Stats: 17-27, 174 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 3 rushes, 1 yard

Week 10 Grade: D+

Andy Dalton has played some solid games for the Saints since taking over for Jameis Winston. But Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers wasn’t one of them.

The “Red Rifle” was decent in terms of efficiency, completing 63% of his 27 passes, and tossed his 11th TD of the year. But he also threw a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter that allowed Pittsburgh to take a 20-10 victory, dropping Dalton’s career record against his former AFC North rival to 3-14.

As the Saints are essentially out of the playoff picture at this point, perhaps it’s time to get Winston back in there.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 141-217, 1,559 yards, 11 TD, 7 INT; 17 rushes, 34 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 78.8

22. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (3-7)

Week 10 Stats: 12-20, 167 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 13 rushes, 147 yards, 2 TD

Week 10 Grade: B+

The Chicago Bears have to be feeling good about their future as Justin Fields continues to improve with each passing week.

Chicago may have taken a 31-30 loss to Detroit, their sixth defeat in seven games, but wins and losses were never the point of this season. The Bears are setting up for the future and really weren’t even supposed to be as competitive as they’ve been. As long as Fields didn’t get injured and proved he could truly compete at this level, the season would be a win.

And Fields has certainly proven over the last few weeks that he can be an elite QB in this league. Does his passing still need to improve? Absolutely. But that’s getting better all the time. And he’s obviously shown he can get things done with his legs.

A week after rushing for an NFL regular-season record 178 yards, he followed it up on Sunday with a 147-yard effort against Detroit, including an epic 67-yard touchdown run, one of two rushing TDs on the day.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 122-207, 1,489 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT; 104 rushes, 749 yards, 6 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 79.2

21. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

Week 10 Stats: 27-46, 265 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; 4 rushes, 6 yards

Week 10 Grade: C+

lt was quite the up-and-down for Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys, wasn’t it?

Facing a Green Bay Packers team that had lost five straight, Dallas got a more competitive game than it bargained for. Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half, both of which led to Green Bay touchdowns. But he came back just before halftime with a five-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz to tie the game at 14-14 heading into the locker room.

The Cowboys scored a pair of TDs in the third, including Prescott’s third touchdown pass of the day to take a commanding 28-14 lead into the final frame. But that was all the offense they could muster as Aaron Rodgers led a ferocious comeback to send the game into overtime, where the Packers ultimately took a 31-28 win after a questionable play call from Mike McCarthy.

Dallas squares off with another NFC North opponent in Week 11 in the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 81-127, 856 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT; 14 rushes, 51 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 79.4

20. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (4-3-1)

Week 10 Stats: 21-28, 222 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 4 rushes, 38 yards, 1 TD

Week 10 Grade: A

While not everyone seems to be thrilled with the Colts making Jeff Saturday the interim head coach after firing Frank Reich, I’m guessing Matt Ryan is okay with it, as his new boss plucked him from the bench to start his first game since October 23.

And the 2016 NFL MVP didn’t make Saturday look like a fool as he delivered one of his strongest outings of the year to get Indy a 25-20 victory.

Ryan matched a season-high by completing 75% of his passes for 222 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. And perhaps the best part of his day? No interceptions and no fumbles.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 224-325, 2,230 yards, 10 TD, 9 INT; 16 rushes, 49 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 79.9

19. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders (3-1)

Week 10 Stats: 17-29, 211 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 5 rushes, 10 yards

Week 10 Grade: C

lf this was Taylor Heinicke’s last start for the Washington Commanders before Carson Wentz returns, he’ll go out on a high note, at least as far as the result is concerned anyway.

While Heinicke didn’t play a great game as far as stats go, completing just 58.6% of his passes for 211 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception, he managed a great game as Washington dominated time of possession and ended the Eagles’ chance at an undefeated season with a 32-21 win.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 75-121, 840 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT; 17 rushes, 60 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 80.1

18. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Week 10 Stats: 19-36, 255 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 2 rushes, 12 yards

Week 10 Grade: B

After missing the Titans’ last two games, Ryan Tannehill looked a bit rusty in Tennessee’s Week 10 matchup with the Broncos.

And with the Denver defense keeping Derrick Henry in check, the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter. But Tannehill settled in and connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a nine-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to cut the deficit to three.

The same duo then connected for a 63-yard score in the third quarter to give Tennessee the lead. The defense held firm and Randy Bullock tacked on a 35-yard field goal in the fourth to give the Titans a 17-10 victory, their sixth in seven games.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 114-182, 1,352 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT; 21 rushes, 41 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 80.2

17. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (7-2)

Week 10 Stats: 13-17, 197 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 5 rushes, 24 yards

Week 10 Grade: A+

While Saquon Barkley received most of the attention following the Giants’ Week 10 win over the Texans after carrying the ball a career-high 35 times for 152 yards, his second-best clip of the year, Daniel Jones’ performance in New York’s 24-16 victory shouldn’t be overlooked.

The soon-to-be free agent completed 76.5% of his passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns to earn a career-best 153.3 passer rating to get the Giants to 7-2 on the year, just a game back of the Eagles in the NFC East.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 156-237, 1,596 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT; 69 rushes, 387 yards, 3 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 80.7

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Week 10 Stats: 24-38, 248 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Week 10 Grade: B+

Derek Carr was extremely emotional following the Las Vegas Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and had every right to be.

Of the Raiders’ seven losses, all but one has come by seven points or less, obviously including this one. And in the majority of those games, Carr has played well, which was the case again on Sunday.

The three-time Pro Bowler completed 63.2% of his passes, his best clip since Week 7, for 248 yards with a pair of touchdowns, the first to Foster Moreau and the second to Davante Adams, the latter of which gave the Raiders a 20-19 lead. But Vegas couldn’t hold on and fell to 2-7.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 194-311, 2,128 yards, 13 TD, 5 INT; 15 rushes, 67 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 80.8

15. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Week 10 Stats: 14-20, 224 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 2 rushes, 4 yards

Week 10 Grade: A+

Hey, look who’s back in the top half after spending a week out of it.

With the Green Bay Packers desperately needing a win after dropping five straight, Aaron Rodgers played his best game of the year despite only throwing a season-low 20 passes.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP completed 14 of those attempts, three of which went for touchdowns, the last two coming in the fourth quarter as Green Bay came back from 14 down to send the game into overtime. And in that extra frame, Rodgers led a six-play, 55-yard drive to set up Mason Crosby’s 28-yard, game-winning field goal to give the Packers a much-needed 31-28 win.

Rodgers & Co. are hoping the momentum sticks as they’ve got a quick turnaround with a Thursday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 219-337, 2,315 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT; 16 rushes, 64 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 81.5

14. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (3-6)

Week 10 Stats: 19-26, 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 4 rushes, 14 yards

Week 10 Grade: A

While the vast majority of the attention following the Detroit Lions’ NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears was on the other starting quarterback, it shouldn’t be lost that Jared Goff played a solid football game to get his team a victory.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick completed a season-high 73.1% of his passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and led an eight-play, 91-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to get a 31-30 victory for his Lions, who trailed 24-10 heading into the final frame.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 192-301, 2,277 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT; 17 rushes, 43 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 81.8

13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Week 10 Stats: N/A

Week 10 Grade: N/A

Kyler Murray sat out the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 10 matchup with the LA Rams with a hamstring injury and remains day-to-day. If he sits out again in Week 11 against the 49ers, we might have to put Colt McCoy down here.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 240-360, 2,168 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT; 59 rushes, 359 yards, 2 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 82.3

12. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (4-3)

Week 10 Stats: 19-28, 240 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 5 rushes, 3 yards, 1 TD

Week 10 Grade: B-

You know that kid in school who doesn’t do any of the heavy lifting in a group project but still gets an A? Is it just me, or does Jimmy Garoppolo often fit that bill?

Yes, I know I just gave him a B- but you understand what I mean.

With so many weapons at his disposal and a dynamic defense on which to rely, Jimmy G often doesn’t need to be spectacular to help his team win. And he certainly wasn’t spectacular on Sunday night. But that doesn’t mean he’s not contributing at all. After all, he did score a rushing touchdown.

But beyond that, he made some crucial throws at the right time and didn’t make any mistakes as the Niners walked away with a 22-16 win over the Chargers to get to 5-4.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 159-238, 1,931 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT; 18 rushes, 26 yards, 2 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 82.6

11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Week 10 Stats: 29-40, 259 yards, 259 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 4 rushes, 26 yards

Week 10 Grade: A

Coming off a solid Week 9 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 27-20 win, Trevor Lawrence actually put up better overall numbers in Week 10, throwing for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions.

The problem was that Patrick Mahomes was on the other sideline. So despite Lawrence’s quality effort, the Jaguars never truly had a chance against the Chiefs and took a 27-17 loss, their sixth defeat in seven games.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 227-348, 2,334 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT; 37 rushes, 178 yards, 3 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 83.1

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Week 10 Stats: 21-35, 196 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 rushes, 22 yards

Week 10 Grade: C

Given what he’s got to work with right now, it’s impressive that Justin Herbert put the LA Chargers in position to win against a solid San Francisco 49ers team on Sunday night.

Playing without his best receivers and both of his starting tackles, the Pro Bowler completed 60% of his passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, which came on the Chargers’ opening possession. But LA failed to find the end zone the rest of the way in a 22-16 loss.

Herbert got two shots late in the fourth quarter to get his team a win or force overtime but watched a fourth-down pass bounce off Joshua Palmer’s hands, leading to a San Francisco field goal. And he was then picked off with under a minute to go by Talanoa Hufanga.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 254-386, 2,450 yards, 14 TD, 6 INT; 27 rushes, 73 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 84

9. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Week 10 Stats: N/A

Week 10 Grade: N/A

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were on a bye in Week 10 and return in Week 11 for a matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 160-257, 1,768 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT; 86 rushes, 635 yards, 2 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 84.1

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

Week 10 Stats: 30-50, 357 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 6 rushes, 12 yards

Week 10 Grade: B-

Many people are calling Week 10’s matchup between the Vikings and Bills the best game of the 2022 season thus far, but let’s not pretend it was pretty. Entertaining? Yes. But pretty? Absolutely not.

Kirk Cousins certainly didn’t play his best game of the year, throwing two picks, but he also threw for a season-high 357 yards and a touchdown against the NFL’s best defense. He also made some big connections down the stretch in regulation and led a 12-play, 60-yard drive in overtime to set up what turned out to be the game-winning field goal.

Cousins and the Vikings face another tough defense in Week 11 as Minnesota squares off with the Dallas Cowboys.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 227-354, 2,356 yards, 14 TD, 8 INT; 21 rushes, 50 yards, 2 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 84.6

7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Week 10 Stats: N/A

Week 10 Grade: N/A

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were on a bye in Week 10 and return in Week 11 for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 233-333, 2,535 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT; 35 rushes, 141 yards, 4 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 87

6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

Week 10 Stats: 22-29, 258 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 6 rushes, -3 yards

Week 10 Grade: A

Tom Brady set a new NFL record on Sunday in Munich, also adding to several he already owns by completing a season-best 75.9% of his passes for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns. More importantly, however, he led the Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory and got Tampa Bay back to .500.

Had he not thrown a late interception, Brady would have also taken back the NFL record for the most passes without a pick, which Aaron Rodgers took from him four years ago. Coming into Week 10, the only interception the seven-time Super Bowl champ had thrown came back in Week 1. But he tossed number two with six and a half minutes to play, ending his pick-free streak at 399 attempts, three shy of Rodgers’ record of 402.

But, again, the more important stat for Brady was the win. He and the Bucs now get a week off and will return in Week 12 for a matchup with the Browns.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 282-427, 2,805 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT; 18 rushes, -8 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 87.4

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Week 10 Stats: 29-43, 330 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 6 rushes, 84 yards

Week 10 Grade: C-

Josh Allen remains in the top five of our season-long QB competition, but he’s hanging on by a thread after a dismal outing against the Minnesota Vikings.

While he completed 67.4% of his passes for 330 yards and a touchdown, he committed three turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime, including an interception on the game’s final play that allowed the Vikings to secure a 33-30 victory.

Allen has six interceptions over his last three games and now leads the NFL with 10. And it was his fumble in the end zone with 41 seconds remaining that let the Vikings back in the game when it was seemingly over.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 220-341, 2,733 yards, 20 TD, 10 INT; 68 rushes, 476 yards, 4 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 87.5

4. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Week 10 Stats: 23-33, 275 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 4 rushes, 22 yards

Week 10 Grade: A

It took a while for Geno Smith to get rolling during the Seahawks’ historic Week 10 matchup with the Buccaneers in Munich, the NFL’s first-ever foray into Germany. And once he did, it was a “too little, too late” kind of a situation.

With the Seahawks trailing 21-3 in the fourth quarter, Smith threw touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin to cut the deficit to five, but that’s as close as Seattle would get. Despite the 21-16 loss, Pete Carroll’s crew remains atop the NFC West standings, and Geno didn’t take that big of a hit in his surprise run at NFL MVP.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 230-316, 2,474 yards, 17 TD, 4 INT; 45 rushes, 218 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 90

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

Week 10 Stats: 17-26, 175 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 6 rushes, 28 yards, 1 TD

Week 10 Grade: B+

One would think Jalen Hurts accounting for three touchdowns, two in the air and one on the ground, would’ve been enough to get the Philadelphia Eagles a win over the Washington Commanders.

But that wasn’t the case as Philly watched its undefeated season end in a 32-21 loss.

Hurts threw his third interception of the year, his first since Week 4, which was one of four turnovers for the Eagles, who also lost three fumbles in defeat. Coming into the night, Philadelphia had only given up the ball three times all season.

Hurts & Co. are still the top seed in the NFC at the moment at 8-1 and will look to rebound in Week 11 against the Colts.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 180-265, 2,217 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT; 94 rushes, 354 yards, 7 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 90.1

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (7-1)

Week 10 Stats: 25-32, 285 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 1 rush, 0 yards

Week 10 Grade: A+

Tua Tagovailoa is right in the thick of the NFL MVP conversation after yet another fantastic performance in Week 10 as the Dolphins blew out the Browns, 39-17.

For the third consecutive Sunday, the Alabama product threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions, also hitting the 70% completion mark for the third straight week as he connected on 25 of 32 attempts.

Since returning from a concussion, Tagovailoa has completed 96 of 133 passes (72.2%), averaged 307.5 passing yards per game, and has thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Dolphins are 4-0 in that stretch and now sit in first place in the AFC East. They’re the real deal, folks.

2022 NFL Season Stats: 176-248, 2,265 yards, 18 TD, 3 INT; 19 rushes, 35 yards

2022 NFL Season Score: 93.3

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Week 10 Stats: 26-35, 331 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 7 rushes, 39 yards

Week 10 Grade: A+

2022 NFL QB Rankings | Mike Calendrillo/Sportscasting

Another week, another win for the Kansas City Chiefs, and yet another A+ performance from Patrick Mahomes.

Sure, he threw his seventh interception of the season, but he more than made up for it with four touchdown passes, bringing his league-leading total to 25.

Mahomes completed 74.3% of his passes in KC’s 27-17 win over the Jaguars, his second-best mark of the season, and hit the 300-yard mark for the fourth straight game and fifth time overall. To put into perspective how well the 2018 NFL MVP has been playing lately, his 331 yards were the fewest in his last four outings.

The Chiefs now sit atop the AFC standings with a 7-2 record and face the Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football .

2022 NFL Season Stats: 245-366, 2,936 yards, 25 TD, 7 INT; 34 rushes, 215 yards, 1 TD

2022 NFL Season Score: 93.4

The post NFL QB Grades Week 10: Patrick Mahomes Is Perfect Again But Barely Hangs On to the No. 1 Spot, Josh Allen Falls Again While Aaron Rodgers Rejoins the Top Half appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .