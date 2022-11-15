ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol has tips for winter driving

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With winter weather starting to appear in our forecasts, it’s a good time to talk about how to stay safe when road conditions can change constantly. There are some steps you can take before you start your drive to keep you and everyone around you safe.
MARIETTA, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

AES Ohio warns consumers about utility scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers have came up with all sorts of tricks to get you, the consumer, convinced and fall victim to their fraudulent acts. Wednesday is the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day. AES Ohio joined in on the nationwide effort to educate consumers on utility scams to make people to stay wary […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons begin in November

COLUMBUS — A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season, which begins Nov. 19-20. The weeklong...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Live weather updates: Tracking lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's the reality of living in Northeast Ohio. Wintry weather has officially made its return... Snow showers are expected in the snowbelt region Thursday with lingering showers into Friday. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake and Geauga counties as well as a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State Highway Patrol taking to TikTok to bring in new recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All the kids are doing it, and now the Ohio State Highway Patrol is as well. Troopers joining the ranks of TikTok to pull in needed recruits. Ten to 15 seconds, that's all it takes to become a viral sensation. Fun, creative, and quirky. That's TikTok in a nutshell. Now, you can add recruiting tool to the list.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio

According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Columbia Gas poised to get big rate increase

Amid high consumer inflation and spiking energy costs, Columbia Gas of Ohio could start charging each Ohio customer much more in fixed costs. And, while outside advocacy groups are opposing the move, it would be doing so with the support of the state’s official consumer representative. A “stipulation” that is now before the Public Utilities […] The post Columbia Gas poised to get big rate increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a distracted driving bill on Wednesday as a way to crack down on distracted driving. The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle. Currently, drivers have to commit another offense before an officer can pull them over.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would no longer need a secondary reason — such as a driver swerving between lanes — to pull over someone on their phone. That electronic device would become a primary offense.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio Girl Scout's patch aboard NASA Artemis I

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One Central Ohio Girl Scout has her very own patch in outer space. Girl Scout Brownie Kendall won the national Moon and Back Essay Contest. As the winner of the contest, her patch was sent to space aboard the NASA Artemis I space shuttle. "When...
OHIO STATE

