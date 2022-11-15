Read full article on original website
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol has tips for winter driving
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With winter weather starting to appear in our forecasts, it’s a good time to talk about how to stay safe when road conditions can change constantly. There are some steps you can take before you start your drive to keep you and everyone around you safe.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
AES Ohio warns consumers about utility scams
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers have came up with all sorts of tricks to get you, the consumer, convinced and fall victim to their fraudulent acts. Wednesday is the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day. AES Ohio joined in on the nationwide effort to educate consumers on utility scams to make people to stay wary […]
WSYX ABC6
Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Rescue Foxes Find Forever Home in Ohio Family's 90-Acre Ranch
"We would sit in our recliners and cuddle these babies as they slept on us," fox lover Lynne Morrow told Newsweek.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio’s deer gun hunting seasons begin in November
COLUMBUS — A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season, which begins Nov. 19-20. The weeklong...
Bands of lake effect snow break up over NE Ohio
Lake effect snow lingers through the day on Thursday. Our main snowbelt regions expecting 6-9″, especially northern parts of Lake and Ashtabula
Live weather updates: Tracking lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's the reality of living in Northeast Ohio. Wintry weather has officially made its return... Snow showers are expected in the snowbelt region Thursday with lingering showers into Friday. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake and Geauga counties as well as a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Highway Patrol taking to TikTok to bring in new recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All the kids are doing it, and now the Ohio State Highway Patrol is as well. Troopers joining the ranks of TikTok to pull in needed recruits. Ten to 15 seconds, that's all it takes to become a viral sensation. Fun, creative, and quirky. That's TikTok in a nutshell. Now, you can add recruiting tool to the list.
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
Columbia Gas poised to get big rate increase
Amid high consumer inflation and spiking energy costs, Columbia Gas of Ohio could start charging each Ohio customer much more in fixed costs. And, while outside advocacy groups are opposing the move, it would be doing so with the support of the state’s official consumer representative. A “stipulation” that is now before the Public Utilities […] The post Columbia Gas poised to get big rate increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Northeast Ohio ODOT crews ready for upcoming winter storm
The first big snowfall is headed to parts of northeast Ohio and crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation say they are prepared.
13abc.com
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a distracted driving bill on Wednesday as a way to crack down on distracted driving. The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle. Currently, drivers have to commit another offense before an officer can pull them over.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
WKYC
Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
WTRF
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would no longer need a secondary reason — such as a driver swerving between lanes — to pull over someone on their phone. That electronic device would become a primary offense.
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio Girl Scout's patch aboard NASA Artemis I
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One Central Ohio Girl Scout has her very own patch in outer space. Girl Scout Brownie Kendall won the national Moon and Back Essay Contest. As the winner of the contest, her patch was sent to space aboard the NASA Artemis I space shuttle. "When...
Northeast Ohio restaurants pulling salads, lettuce from menus amid shortage
Pizza and salad usually go hand in hand, but for customers of Angelo’s Pizza in Lakewood, that combo currently isn’t an option.
