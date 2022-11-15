Amid high consumer inflation and spiking energy costs, Columbia Gas of Ohio could start charging each Ohio customer much more in fixed costs. And, while outside advocacy groups are opposing the move, it would be doing so with the support of the state’s official consumer representative. A “stipulation” that is now before the Public Utilities […] The post Columbia Gas poised to get big rate increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO