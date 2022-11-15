ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale 5K to support cancer patients, families

Families Raising Hope, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping cancer patients and their families, will host its 6th Annual Run/Walk For Hope 5K in Glendale this weekend.

The event starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center, 5600 W. Union Hills Drive. Registration is $40, and proceeds will support the organization’s mission of providing financial support to Arizona individuals, and their families, battling cancer.

Participants of all abilities are invited to this fun, family-focused activity. There is also a virtual race that can be completed from any location. All virtual race participants will receive a custom event finisher’s medal and custom event shirt.

“We are families helping families,” co-founder and president Melissa Kovalesky shared in a news release. “By leveraging an incredible community of supporters and donors, we provide crisis funding for essential needs such as housing expenses, living expenses and continued medical expenses.”

Families Raising Hope was founded in 2014 by cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers with a focused mission: to assist cancer patients and their loved ones with the financial burden that cancer treatments pose so that they can focus on their health, healing and recovery.

Click here to register.

