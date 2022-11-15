ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Lizzo Experienced 4 Years of ‘Dark Spots and Trauma’ After a ‘Gut-Punching’ Family Tragedy

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

Lizzo is one of the most popular musical artists working today. The singer’s fans appreciate not only her vocal range and confident stage presence but also her body positivity and openness about her personal life . But not all of Lizzo’s fans might know just how much the singer went through and the tragedy that nearly defined how she lives her life.

Lizzo’s success definitely didn’t happen overnight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EJo9_0jC5PSTv00
Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Lizzo’s major label debut was 2019’s Cuz I Love You . But that album – which features hits such as “Juice,” “Tempo,” and, in its later deluxe edition, “Truth Hurts” – was far from her first brush with success in the music industry. In fact, Lizzo had previously released two albums under smaller labels as well as a pair of mixtapes.

Born in Detroit as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, Lizzo later moved to Houston with her family. And at age of 21 following her father’s death, she lived out of her car for roughly a year as she attempted to make a success out of her music. Finally, in 2011, she relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota and the road to mainstream success kicked off.

Lizzo revealed how therapy helped her overcome her trauma

Fans know Lizzo as a genuinely confident person, but as the singer has admitted, it’s taken a lot for her to reach this stage of her life. Her music has inspired millions of fans to be their authentic selves and practice regular self-love. Years before she found fame, Lizzo was already contending with anxiety and recently told Vanity Fair about a particularly dark part of her life so far.

“When something good happens to me, I’m always looking over my shoulder for something bad. The years 2008 to 2012 had a lot of dark spots and trauma. [I experienced a lot of] those gut-punching moments that set you up for a fear-based life,” Lizzo said. “Nobody would believe that I was happy and confident all of the time. Saying words like ‘uplifting’ makes it sound saccharine and corny, but there’s a rawness to my lyrics that makes it more than uplifting.”

Lizzo has just gotten started on ‘The Special 2our’

Lizzo’s family hasn’t always appreciated the direction her life and career have taken her. But the fans can’t get enough of her distinctive sound and signature attitude. Her 2022 album Special doubles down on what makes Lizzo so beloved by her fans, who she calls “Lizzbians.” And as of this writing, she is on a mission to connect with as many fans as possible.

Starting in September 2022, Lizzo began The Special 2our in support of her new album, with rappers Latto and Saucy Santana as supporting acts. Hit tracks include “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She continues internationally in 2023, before returning to the U.S. in April and continuing through June.

RELATED: Lizzo Learned This Musical Talent From Growing Up in Houston

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire

By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic.  The beauty of...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm on the Mend'

The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

223K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy