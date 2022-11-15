Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Bear alert issued for South Medford neighborhood
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A South Medford neighborhood is on alert for a bear today. It reported the bear to neighborhood residents and to Medford Police. The Sun Oaks neighborhood's security cameras recorded the bear's visit Wednesday afternoon at its entry gate near Black Oak Drive and Juanipero Way. Sun Oaks...
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
Car thief arrested after stealing 2 unlocked, idle vehicles
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police say a suspect has been arrested after stealing two vehicles left unattended in driveways. According to officials, the suspect stole the first vehicle while it was warming up in South Medford. She was unable to turn off the emergency brake and dumped the vehicle....
KTVL
3 hospitalized after early morning explosion
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says three people were hospitalized after an explosion destroyed a home in Wonder. According to officials, the explosion was heard and felt throughout the neighborhood just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning. The house was destroyed and on fire. Firefighters and medics helped...
KTVL
Ask 10: Improvements on Grand Ave. and Corona Ave. in Medford
Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer Larry wrote in asking:. "Are there any future projects to improve Grand Avenue, west of Crater Lake Avenue, and Corona Avenue, north of McAndrews?" News 10 reached out to City of Medford Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, who told us Grand Avenue and Corona...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Nov. 17 – KF Police and SWAT Team Arrest Man on 14 Charges After Standoff
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KDRV
Suspect arrested for the Sound Lounge robbery and holding a man at knifepoint
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The man who police say held a bartender at knifepoint and robbed the Sound Lounge has now been arrested. Yesterday, November 14, Grants Pass Police detectives, with help from the Medford Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore. Police say that back on November 8,...
Man Arrested In Klamath Falls After Short Standoff
On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and their Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr. (40 years old) was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. His warrants are for two (2) felony counts for violation of release agreement, three (3) felony counts for failure to appear (FTA), three (3) misdemeanor counts for violation of release agreement, four (4) misdemeanor counts for FTA, one (1) misdemeanor charge for Assault in the 4th degree / Domestic Abuse, and one (1) misdemeanor charge for Harassment. Mr. Ayers was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and was held on all fourteen (14) charges.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after a train wreck in Siskiyou County
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - No one was injured after a train crashed near Dunsmuir on Tuesday, according to Union Pacific. Union Pacific said nine empty lumber cars derailed about two miles northwest of Dunsmuir. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cars were moved and train traffic resumed around 11...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
KTVL
Sams Valley residents battle over Traunesian Access Road
WHITE CITY — Traunesian Sanctuary residents are in a long-standing battle with a property owner who claims the Traunesian Access Road is his land and that he will close access to Meadows Road. According to Jackson County public record, as of 1916, the original property owner, George Stacy signed...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KDRV
Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
KTVL
Driver dies after rollover crash on Highway 62
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 62 earlier this month. According to police, 37-year-old Kenn Alan Biando of Shady Cove drove west on Highway 62 on November 5. Biando lost control of his truck, causing the vehicle...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOUR VEHICLE WRECK
Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report at 3:00 p.m. a 28-year old Riddle man was operating his pickup in the 3000 block of Riddle Bypass Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a pickup in the parking lot. That caused the vehicle hit to slam into two other pickups.
btimesherald.com
Len Vohs 1949 – 2022
Len Vohs passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born in Klamath Falls. on Feb. 18 1949 to Chet and Jackie Vohs. The oldest of three brothers, they grew up together moving quite often due to their fathers profession. His life...
KDRV
Rise in RSV cases in Southern Oregon
JACKSON COUNTY - Southern Oregon is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults over 65. Today the Oregon Health Authority released the numbers of positive tests I Southern Oregon. There are now 29 positive cases from the weeks of November 6th, 2022 to November 12, 2022.
Comments / 0