valleynewslive.com
MSUM: Student brings weapon to campus
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead is investigating an incident after a student brought a weapon to campus. In an email sent to students on Tuesday, Nov. 15, MSUM says an incident caused them to activate their safety response protocols over the weekend. Officials say they...
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Charges pending after gun brought onto MSUM campus
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State University Moorhead student may be facing charges after bringing a gun onto campus Tuesday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that the student was actually caught with the firearm at an off-campus event that was sponsored by the University, but had previously been armed with the weapon earlier while on school grounds.
valleynewslive.com
ND in Space! NDSU, UND contribute to Artemis One’s success
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Artemis One rocket launched into space Wednesday morning and North Dakota played a large part in the mission’s success. NDSU is one of seven university teams developing design ideas to help NASA advance and execute its Artemis program objectives. UND is one of the...
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
valleynewslive.com
Minor injuries after vehicle rolls into Moorhead culvert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people have minor injuries after a crash in Moorhead on Thursday afternoon. The Moorhead Fire and Police Departments were dispatched just before 1:00 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Highway 10 East. Moorhead Police say the driver was on her way...
valleynewslive.com
F5 Project holds workforce and housing summit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The F5 Project held a workforce and housing summit in Moorhead, Wednesday. The goal is to connect felons (people previously incarcerated) with potential employers and rental companies, to help line up jobs and homes. They also do virtual job fairs with felons, while they’re...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Park District looks for input on Yunker Farm
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The site of a beloved children’s museum in Fargo is hoping to be brought back to life. The Fargo Park District is looking for ideas from the public on revamping Yunker Farm Park on the city’s north side. The Park District has...
valleynewslive.com
Frazee parents raise concerns about bullying in the high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Bullying in schools continues to be a hot-button issue across the nation including in the Red River Valley. Our whistleblower hotline has received several complaints from parents about bullying at Frazee High School. They say the issue is now out of control. My daughter has...
kfgo.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU professor set to retire after 55 years at school
(Fargo, ND) -- It is a literal end of an era for one professor at North Dakota State University. Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on December 1st after over 55 years at NDSU. An...
valleynewslive.com
Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It all happened so fast; One second a Wahpeton mother was waving goodbye to her daughters on the school bus, the next a car whizzed by as they ignored bus #9’s flashing stop arm. “That guy was going at least 45 miles an...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
kvrr.com
Fargo city officials want to improve quality of life downtown
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — City officials are deciding how to add more green spaces, bike lanes and better parking in downtown Fargo. “I think our challenge now is to meet the demands of how many people we have downtown and how we integrate that with the residents. I think, the next part of the focus will be, ‘Let’s look at the community that is downtown and try to see what we can do to enhance that experience,'” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.
valleynewslive.com
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead City Council approves ordinance for sale of THC products
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans are now in place for businesses that want to sell THC products in Moorhead. The city council approved the ordinance for commercial sales by a 7-1 vote on Tuesday, November 15. The ordinance includes a $750 per year licensing fee, which can be...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Matt King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September
(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
