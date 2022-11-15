Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Take The Ultimate Family Photo Inside This Huge Maine Snow Globe
No matter where you live, the Holidays are a magical time. However, here in New England, these seem even more magic! A chill in the air, freshly fallen snow on pine trees, kids sledding down a hill... you get the idea!. One of the most Christmas-y places in the State...
multihousingnews.com
Jones Street Secures Nearly $180M for 3 Properties
The Boston-based firm is developing the projects in Maine and New Hampshire with a total of 713 units. Jones Street Investment Partners, a Boston-based private equity real estate investment firm, has secured $179 million in construction financing to develop three luxury multifamily communities in Maine and New Hampshire. The loans...
theyankeexpress.com
Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills
The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023
For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
Popular Neighborhood Hilltop Coffee Shop on Munjoy Hill in Portland Calling it Quits
It's always hard to lose a favorite neighborhood coffee shop, but it's time. They recently posted the announcement on their Facebook page. Starting by saying four little words... It’s been some ride…. That it has. For anyone in the restaurant business, it's been a tough few years. Some have...
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days...
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Drive Thru Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
Whether on guitar or banjo, there aren’t many better pickers than Denny Breau
PORTLAND, Maine — There are few musicians that can play as well as Denny Breau. A member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Breau is one of the best finger-picking guitarists in the state. He stopped by the 207 studio to talk about an upcoming show at...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
Why We Should All Be Pulling Hard for Massachusetts Native Jay Leno After Terrifying Accident
On Monday, we learned that longtime “Tonight Show” host, Boston comedy legend, and Andover native Jay Leno had been involved in an accident inside his legendary garage in Burbank, California. Leno released a statement saying he was okay, and would be back on his feet shortly. It sounds...
WGME
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
