Kennebunk, ME

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
multihousingnews.com

Jones Street Secures Nearly $180M for 3 Properties

The Boston-based firm is developing the projects in Maine and New Hampshire with a total of 713 units. Jones Street Investment Partners, a Boston-based private equity real estate investment firm, has secured $179 million in construction financing to develop three luxury multifamily communities in Maine and New Hampshire. The loans...
MANCHESTER, NH
theyankeexpress.com

Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills

The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
DOVER, NH
B98.5

Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023

For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WGME

These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals

Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
MAINE STATE
