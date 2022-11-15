PITTSBURGH — A former employee of Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his former boss. Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to the former boss that allegedly read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see (him) anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO