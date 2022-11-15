Read full article on original website
Baden Council accepts police chief's resignation, members stay mum on allegations
BADEN, Pa. — Baden council members voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept the resignation of the police chief, who has been embroiled in a controversy after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity in uniform and while on duty. David Christner resigned earlier this week after an anonymous...
Internal investigation of former Baden Borough chief launched after reports of videos surfaced
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 is hearing that an internal investigation was launched after reports surfaced of the Baden police chief being videotaped in compromising situations. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation. On Wednesday, the borough council was tight-lipped about the...
Edgewood's police chief will soon mark 50 years in law enforcement
An Allegheny County police chief is about to mark an incredible milestone: 50 years in law enforcement. In April, Robert Payne will have spent half a century in law enforcement, longer if you count his time as a military police officer in the 60s. But it was 1973 when Payne...
‘He better run for his life’: Fired Rivers Casino employee accused of threatening former boss
PITTSBURGH — A former employee of Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his former boss. Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to the former boss that allegedly read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see (him) anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”
State Police Investigating After Three Female Students Accuse Male Staff Member of Invasion of Privacy
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle said they started investigating last Friday after three female students at Mohawk Junior/Senior High School alleged an invasion of their privacy against an unnamed male school district staff member. Troopers did not detail the allegations but did say the investigation...
Pittsburgh police looking to identify male in connection with downtown homicide
Pittsburgh's Violent Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the man in photos released Thursday. Police say they're looking to speak with him in connection to a deadly shooting. That shooting happened back on Oct. 3 on Maddock Place at Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Police say he frequents...
Lawrence County teacher under investigation for taking inappropriate pictures of students
In Lawrence County, police plan to interview possible witnesses as soon as today, in regards to allegations against a teacher in the Mohawk Area School District. Three female students say a male teacher took inappropriate pictures
iPhone connection helps police identify one of two suspects in Wilkinsburg park and ride carjacking
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A criminal complaint said an iPhone connection helped police identify one of the two people involved in a carjacking at a park and ride in Wilkinsburg. The incident happened a little before 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Hamnett Park and Ride. The victim told...
Defense attorney in Troy Hill parking spot shooting says client is falsely accused
PITTSBURGH — When an argument started along Goettman Street, in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood, a phone inside Breauna Terry's car was recording video. The recording captured a loud, angry, profanity-filled argument between Terry and her passenger and people inside another car parked in the middle of the narrow street.
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
First responders respond to five-vehicle accident in Westmoreland County
Hempfield firefighters spent the morning responding to a five-car accident in Arona. The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. It happened on Route 136 about a mile from the Arona Post Office. Hempfield Township's deputy fire chief tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 one person was injured and...
19-year-old charged in stabbing of 65-year-old in West Mifflin
A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide, after the stabbing death of a 65-year-old man in West Mifflin. An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Anger, who is also charged with tampering with evidence and burglary. Allegheny County police said officers found Marcel Thompson suffering from stab...
Woman injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting files lawsuit
Another lawsuit has been filed by one of the victims of the Airbnb mass shooting in April 2022. A complaint filed on behalf of Dejonia Rosser alleges negligence on the part of Airbnb, 900 North Group and K&C Ventures. She is one of more than 200 people many of them...
Ohio police arrest suspect in death of man found along Lawrence County road
A man wanted in connection with the death of a man found in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been arrested in Ohio. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was taken into custody in Columbus. He is currently in the Franklin County Ohio Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Henry...
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
New Castle Man Charged with Attempted Possession
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on Nov. 1 and unsealed yesterday following his arrest, named 34-year-old Brandon Leroy McConnell as...
Charges filed in death of Lawrence Co. man
SLIPPERY ROCK, TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in jail in Ohio, charged with the death of a man in Lawrence County. Joseph Detello was found dead earlier in November on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township. The coroner ruled he died from asphyxiation. Pennsylvania State Police say they determined Johnny Henry Jr. killed Detello in Mercer County before dumping his body. Henry is currently being held in a Columbus jail, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
One dead after police pursuit ends with crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and at least three others were hurt following a crash Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's South Side. Police, firefighters and other first responders were in the 3300 block of East Carson Street around 8:30 p.m. East Carson Street was closed between South 33rd Street...
Butler County church looking for stolen van
PROSPECT, Pa. — Butler County police got a call from a local pastor Tuesday morning: The church van had been stolen overnight, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police. The statement says that Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Oesterling reported the van missing at 9:43 a.m. He...
