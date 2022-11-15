ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baden, PA

wtae.com

‘He better run for his life’: Fired Rivers Casino employee accused of threatening former boss

PITTSBURGH — A former employee of Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his former boss. Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to the former boss that allegedly read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see (him) anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

19-year-old charged in stabbing of 65-year-old in West Mifflin

A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide, after the stabbing death of a 65-year-old man in West Mifflin. An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Anger, who is also charged with tampering with evidence and burglary. Allegheny County police said officers found Marcel Thompson suffering from stab...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Woman injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting files lawsuit

Another lawsuit has been filed by one of the victims of the Airbnb mass shooting in April 2022. A complaint filed on behalf of Dejonia Rosser alleges negligence on the part of Airbnb, 900 North Group and K&C Ventures. She is one of more than 200 people many of them...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Castle Man Charged with Attempted Possession

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on Nov. 1 and unsealed yesterday following his arrest, named 34-year-old Brandon Leroy McConnell as...
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges filed in death of Lawrence Co. man

SLIPPERY ROCK, TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in jail in Ohio, charged with the death of a man in Lawrence County. Joseph Detello was found dead earlier in November on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township. The coroner ruled he died from asphyxiation. Pennsylvania State Police say they determined Johnny Henry Jr. killed Detello in Mercer County before dumping his body. Henry is currently being held in a Columbus jail, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
MEADVILLE, PA
wtae.com

One dead after police pursuit ends with crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and at least three others were hurt following a crash Wednesday night in Pittsburgh's South Side. Police, firefighters and other first responders were in the 3300 block of East Carson Street around 8:30 p.m. East Carson Street was closed between South 33rd Street...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Butler County church looking for stolen van

PROSPECT, Pa. — Butler County police got a call from a local pastor Tuesday morning: The church van had been stolen overnight, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police. The statement says that Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor Benjamin Oesterling reported the van missing at 9:43 a.m. He...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

