Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsC. HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
FSU Soccer hosts LSU in NCAA Tournament Second Round action on Friday evening
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer, which is the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament, will take on No. 8 regional seed LSU on Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. in second round action. The match between the Seminoles and Tigers will be shown on ESPN+ (click here).
Cal unveils new uniform for 125th Big Game
When the California Golden Bears take the field against Stanford on Saturday, they will be head-to-toe in a new special uniform for the 125th Big Game. Cal unveiled the new look on Thursday via social media. The Golden Bears will wear a new California gold helmet with the cursive Cal...
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
California LB Tyler Jacklich starting to rack up offers
Modesto (Calif.) Catholic linebacker Tyler Jacklich is starting to see offers roll in. In the last few weeks, Jacklich has added offers from Southern Utah, Northern Colorado and San Diego. He already had offers from Idaho and Western Oregon. And more schools have been in contact. "Montana has been recruiting...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs, Raiders to scrap in semis
Friday’s Division I semifinal football game at Prairie City Stadium features a pair of section championships winners from last season. The Bulldogs, the Division I champs, will play host to the 2021 Division II champions, Central Catholic, out of Modesto. The Raiders won Division IV section championships from 2012-14 and a Division III title in 2015, before losing in the Division II title in 2018. Last year, they claimed the Division II title with a 43-22 win over Monterey Trail.
hughsonpaw.com
Hughson Takes the Win in First Playoff Game
Hughson High School offense started on a bumpy path but defense backed them up leading them to victory. In the start of the game the boys were headed on a bad path but as soon as they got their energy up. HHS were able to score against Twelve Bridges. Robert McDaniel for the pass to David Delgado making it 26 yards up, giving us an advantage to make a touchdown. McDaniel had a lot of great passes, but we couldn’t have done it without David Delgado and Liam Bridgford. Offense putting their feet down and blocking. McDaniel passed the ball to Bridgford, making his way through the middle of everyone, using all his strength blocking off all the players. Giving us a 64 yard touchdown. Offense was not in the game that day, but with the strength of defense we were able to win the first playoffs game.
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA
Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
KMPH.com
Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a home near Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
Los Baños Enterprise
Gray pulls ahead of Duarte, Soria increases lead over Pazin
In two other close races affecting Los Banos, as of Monday’s election results update posted on the California Secretary of State’s website at 6:29 p.m., Assemblyman Adam Gray has retaken the lead in the 13th Congressional District contest. In addition, Esmeralda Soria has increased her lead over Mark Pazin in the 27th Assembly District race.
deltacollegian.net
District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti
Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
KTVU FOX 2
California Chevron station sells winning $41 million lottery ticket
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Some lucky gas station customer in Sacramento won $41 million and the manager at the Chevron said he wonders if the big winner is a regular customer. "That would be nice, somebody that we know, somebody that we see every day," General Manager Sunny Singh told KCRA in Sacramento over the weekend. "You hear about it happening in other cities all the time. This time it's someone local, so that's good."
Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks. Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.
Stockton serial killer suspect will be back in court in January
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Stockton serial killer suspect Wesley Brownee was ordered Monday to return to court in January for further arraignment. So far in court, Brownlee has faced charges for three of the six murders he’s accused of. He was in court Monday morning at 9 a.m. but was not arraigned on more charges. […]
KCRA.com
Turlock 7-year-old gets wish granted to become garbage man for a day
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock 7-year-old had his peculiar wish granted earlier this month — to be a garbage man for a day. Carter was diagnosed with leukemia at age 3. Over the past four years, Carter has spent a lot of time at the hospital. His parents...
Signs warn of possible contamination on downtown Stockton waterfront
STOCKTON, Calif. — Testing is now in progress after an unreported sewer line backup might have led to contamination in the waters of the McLeod Lake in downtown Stockton, city officials told ABC10. City workers put up multiple signs Wednesday along the landmark downtown Stockton Waterfront, known as the...
Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
CBS News
Suspected Stockton serial killer appears in court Monday
Monday's (11/14/22) hearing was a continuation of Wesley Brownlee's arraignment. He's facing three counts of murder, but could face additional charges, the county D.A. says.
CBS News
Heinous allegations brought forward against former Stockton police sergeant
The 14-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department had just been promoted to the rank of sergeant in February 2022. In 2014, he was named employee of the month, with the police department boasting that he helped train 145 new officers.
247Sports
