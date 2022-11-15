Hughson High School offense started on a bumpy path but defense backed them up leading them to victory. In the start of the game the boys were headed on a bad path but as soon as they got their energy up. HHS were able to score against Twelve Bridges. Robert McDaniel for the pass to David Delgado making it 26 yards up, giving us an advantage to make a touchdown. McDaniel had a lot of great passes, but we couldn’t have done it without David Delgado and Liam Bridgford. Offense putting their feet down and blocking. McDaniel passed the ball to Bridgford, making his way through the middle of everyone, using all his strength blocking off all the players. Giving us a 64 yard touchdown. Offense was not in the game that day, but with the strength of defense we were able to win the first playoffs game.

HUGHSON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO