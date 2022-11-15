Read full article on original website
Half ounce of crack, Oxy pills located during search
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20 Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him. “I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him...
Teens charged for damaging mall store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
Woman with suspended license threatens people with car
Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood. Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said. ...
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
Police: Man high on meth steals truck
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on meth told police he stole a truck because he was feeling "that was what he was supposed to do," according to the arrest affidavit. Selinsgrove Police say Klarence Kantz, 30, of Mount Pleasant Mills, took the truck on Nov. 1 from a service station on Sandhill Road in Penn Township. State police found Kantz driving the truck a short time...
TWO HOUR TERROR: Mom, Son, 5, Held Hostage During Armed Burglary, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A Williamstown man allegedly held a 23-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. Armed with a handgun, 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz broke into a home in the 1100 block of Spectown Road in Lykens on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
therecord-online.com
Shooting reported in Renovo, person in custody
RENOVO, PA – Authorities have responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 p.m. Wednesday near the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue in Renovo. Life-Flight was reported called in and one person is said to be in custody. The initial report said the victim was shot...
Three teens accused of $3K worth of damage at Spirit Halloween
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting an incident where they say three teens caused over $3,000 worth of damage to a Spirit Halloween store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 21 between 6-7 p.m. three teens ages 15, 16, and 17, all of Mifflinburg, entered an unauthorized area of a mall […]
Death threats made toward auto sales employee
Northumberland County, Pa. — A 40-year-old man yelled threats at an employee several times in front of witnesses at a local auto sales business. At least four people watched as Mark Anthony Swinehart allegedly told an employee, “I will kill you,” loud enough to attract attention. The Trevoton man said, “I will run you over with my car,” and “I will burn this place down,” as he carried on, police said. ...
3 charged after 35-year-old man killed by beating: DA
A York County grand jury recommended charges for three people connected to the spring assault on a “defenseless” man, who died from his injuries, according to the district attorney’s office. 35-year-old Zachary Young was assaulted on May 25, when he was found trespassing on a York property...
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
abc27.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
Man charged for breaking into woman's house
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing felony charges for breaking into a woman's home and beating her, police say. Michael Jacob Keyes, 37, fled before police arrived at the home in the 900 block of High Street just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. The woman had called police after Keyes came to her house following an argument on the phone, she said. Keyes reportedly smashed the glass...
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log (11/16/2022)
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TREMONT TOWNSHIP- This crash occurred on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, around 7:50am, on Tremont Road/Route 125 just north of the intersection with Camp Road. Troopers say while the driver of a GMC Savana was traveling on Route 125, a while...
Swatara Township police locate missing man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5:30 p.m.: Kershaw has been located and is safe, according to the Swatara Township Police Department. Previously: The Swatara Township Police Department is attempting to locate a missing man. Andrew Kershaw was last seen at the Howard Johnson Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg...
wkok.com
DI: Man Who Posed as Firefighter at Fatal Blaze to Face Trial
SUNBURY — Charges are going to court against a Sunbury man who allegedly posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members. The Daily Item reports that 39-year-old Michael Stah, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant. Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Sunbury.
Two suspected cooking oil crooks arrested in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County nabbed two suspected cooking oil thieves Monday afternoon. Plains Township police responded to Burger King on North River Street after workers saw two men removing cooking oil from the place. Officers found the men in a black van on Route 115. George...
Man charged for yelling death threats at woman
Trout Run, Pa. — A Trout Run man threatened to slit a woman's throat before he shoved her to the ground during an argument over child custody, police say. Two witnesses heard or watched the fight as Justin Lee Dagostino argued with the woman. The 26-year-old man told her, “I’m going to slit your throat” and “You are going to die” while arguing at a home in the 30 block of Schmouder Drive. ...
