BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
Little Rock police: Thieves commit 'smash-and-grab' at Sissy's Log Cabin
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department confirmed that there was a theft committed at Sissy's Log Cabin on Wednesday evening. Police responded to a smash-and-grab at the Promenade location shortly before 7 p.m. Major Casey Clark confirmed that the store was open and there were people...
Little Rock police seeking information into Hanger Hill homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened earlier this year. On June 5, around 8 p.m. police responded to 15th Street and Hanger Hill for a shooting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with a black male, who they...
North Little Rock police looking for a woman who stole victims wallet at self check out
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police Department released a video of a woman stealing another woman's wallet at the self-checkout. This incident occurred at Kroger on East McCain on Oct. 19. Police are asking that anyone with any information regarding the suspect's identity to contact Detective Dallas...
Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
Father hopes ‘Samantha’s story’ can end with finding North Little Rock cold case killer
Nearly a decade ago, a gunman in a pick-up truck opened fire on a car along a busy North Little Rock intersection, killing a mother with her baby girl in the back seat.
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
Pine Bluff police locate missing 13-year-old
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police have located a missing teen who was last seen on Nov. 14. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2090 or 870-541-5300.
Student charged with terroristic threatening after making threats to a Bryant school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A student was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening on Tuesday after making threats to a middle school in Bryant. According to the Bryant Police Department, a student, whose name cannot be released, made threats towards the Bryant Bethel Middle School. Bryant police said their...
Little Rock family still looking for answers 5 years after loved one was stabbed to death
A Little Rock family is still trying to get answers five years after their loved one was killed in a stabbing as the anniversary of his death approaches.
Probation Violation, Rape, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11172022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road Tuesday morning. According to police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Cantrell Road and Foxcroft Road. "If traveling in the area, please plan alternate routing to avoid traffic," police said on Twitter.
BOLO: Police need the publics help identifying a suspect involved in theft of property
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department requested the public's help with identifying a man in reference to a theft of property on Friday. The suspect is wanted for questioning of a theft of property that occurred at Watts Home Improvement in Jacksonville. Police are asking that anyone...
Arkansas State Police tracking rising levels of road rage cases involving guns
Road rage incidents are not new for drivers in Arkansas, but state police warn that they are seeing more and more of these cases happening with a gun involved.
North Little Rock reacts to homicide of two teenage boys
North Little Rock (KATV) — The double homicide of the two 17-year-olds Marcus Blue and Alex Berry left some citizens in the area concerned with their safety. The homicides took place in one of North Little Rock's busiest areas, McCain Boulevard, on Friday, Nov. 11th. A member of the...
Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville. According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Little Rock police remind the public to not leave running cars unattended
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday that with the weather getting colder more people are tempted to start their vehicles for a while prior to driving. Police want to remind those who do start their vehicle to warm it up and then leave the...
Sherwood police searching for Academy Sports shoplifter who hit officer with vehicle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a woman who is suspected of shoplifting from an area sporting good stores. Police said the incident involving the female suspect occured on Saturday at Academy Sports. "When confronted by an officer, she reversed...
No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting
No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
