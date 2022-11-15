ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

KATV

BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
CABOT, AR
KATV

North Little Rock reacts to homicide of two teenage boys

North Little Rock (KATV) — The double homicide of the two 17-year-olds Marcus Blue and Alex Berry left some citizens in the area concerned with their safety. The homicides took place in one of North Little Rock's busiest areas, McCain Boulevard, on Friday, Nov. 11th. A member of the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff: Shooting victims refuse to identify suspected gunman

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend shooting left three people injured, but the sheriff said the victims are unwilling to identify the alleged gunman. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on Haynie Drive in Batesville. According to the initial incident report, Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BATESVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting

No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KATV

One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

