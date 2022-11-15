ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

More safety enhancements coming to busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A busy intersection in Tampa will soon get a safety upgrade, but the project likely wouldn't be happening had it not been for persistent pleas from neighbors. People who live in the Virginia Park neighborhood in Tampa fear the worst because they've seen the worst. In December 2021, two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Construction worker killed in 'accident' at Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was killed when he was crushed by a bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Just after 11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an accident at Port Tampa Bay. The sheriff's office said a person was working at the port, attempting to help clear the way for the forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber that weighed around 3,000 lbs a piece.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa months away from opening new Hanna Ave. City Center

TAMPA, Fla. - A one-stop shop for the city of Tampa is months away from move-in day, a year after unveiling a design for a new city center in east Tampa for seven departments. "The main building is up. Windows are going in. We have the roof and flooring in, stairwells up," said Adri Colina, the director of logistics and asset management for the city of Tampa. "The parking garage is completely constructed, and then the remaining two buildings are our central fleet and facilities building. So, we are right on track."
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters

TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

3 teens hospitalized after car hits tree in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Three teens were rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Seminole, Florida Highway Patrol reports. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. outside of a home on Coachlight Circle, off 82nd Avenue. Troopers say five teens were riding in a...
SEMINOLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

