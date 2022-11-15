Read full article on original website
More safety enhancements coming to busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A busy intersection in Tampa will soon get a safety upgrade, but the project likely wouldn't be happening had it not been for persistent pleas from neighbors. People who live in the Virginia Park neighborhood in Tampa fear the worst because they've seen the worst. In December 2021, two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.
Tampa months away from opening new Hanna Ave. City Center
TAMPA, Fla. - A one-stop shop for the city of Tampa is months away from move-in day, a year after unveiling a design for a new city center in east Tampa for seven departments. "The main building is up. Windows are going in. We have the roof and flooring in, stairwells up," said Adri Colina, the director of logistics and asset management for the city of Tampa. "The parking garage is completely constructed, and then the remaining two buildings are our central fleet and facilities building. So, we are right on track."
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
South Tampa residents demand change for dangerous intersection
A small cross, flowers and painted well wishes mark the spot at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue in South Tampa where two Plant High School students were killed on a motorcycle in Dec. 2021.
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
'Not too many calls like this end well': Clearwater firefighters recount underwater rescue
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Just before 10:30 Saturday morning, Clearwater Fire & Rescue got the call. "Rescue 48 was dispatched. We received multiple calls advising a vehicle had crashed and went to the pond," said Lieutenant Benjamin McBride. A 69-year-old woman had an apparent medical emergency, she lost control of her car and veered into the water.
Red tide bloom detected in select Tampa Bay area counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past week, the red tide organism "Karenia brevis" was detected along Florida's Gulf Coast. The organism was found in a total of 74 samples with 46 of them having bloom concentrations. One was found in Manatee County while 32 were detected in and...
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
Woman dies after walking into path of vehicle while trying to cross Tampa road, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross 22nd Street near the East Henry Avenue intersection. Police said she was not in a crosswalk. "According to...
Dangerous U-turns in Lutz create concern among neighbors
Dianne Burchardt lives in the area and tells ABC Action News that people make U-turns on the corner of Van Dyke and Whirly roads in order to go east.
3 teens hospitalized after car hits tree in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — Three teens were rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Seminole, Florida Highway Patrol reports. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. outside of a home on Coachlight Circle, off 82nd Avenue. Troopers say five teens were riding in a...
1 injured in Pinellas County school bus crash with 23 kids on board
One person was injured when a Nissan pickup truck crashed into a Pinellas County school bus loaded with children Tuesday afternoon.
