Snow is on tap for places such as Denver as the week progresses, but the Arctic cold that will accompany the winter precipitation is expected to be even more noteworthy. Winter seemingly arrived full steam ahead across portions of the Midwest and Northeast this week as Mother Nature unloaded disruptive snow and early-season cold, and the wintry conditions won't be letting up anytime soon with a potentially historic lake-effect snow event on tap for areas downwind of the Great Lakes into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the opposite side of the country won't be immune to hits from wintry weather in the coming days either.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO