MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Massive snow totals for the Rockies as Wisconsin gets 70s

While Wisconsin and much of the central United States experience a late-season heat wave the Rocky Mountains will get their first big snow of the season. From Montana down to Colorado areas of 2'+ of snowfall will be quite common in higher elevations. This widespread snow between Friday, Oct. 21,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
Bring Me The News

Searching for winter: When will Minnesota reach the 'snow turning back' point?

Winter. You either love it or hate it or … you’re just fine with it taking its time. For meteorologists and climate watchers it’s another major phase and we’re constantly on the lookout for signs of pattern consistency this time of year. Despite an earlier than normal snowfall this fall and an unusually early cold snap, signs of the impending switch to winter are anything but consistent or imminent.
MINNESOTA STATE
AccuWeather

Winter rang, and more snow is on the way for the Rockies

Snow is on tap for places such as Denver as the week progresses, but the Arctic cold that will accompany the winter precipitation is expected to be even more noteworthy. Winter seemingly arrived full steam ahead across portions of the Midwest and Northeast this week as Mother Nature unloaded disruptive snow and early-season cold, and the wintry conditions won't be letting up anytime soon with a potentially historic lake-effect snow event on tap for areas downwind of the Great Lakes into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the opposite side of the country won't be immune to hits from wintry weather in the coming days either.
DENVER, CO
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Will Be A Snowy, Soggy Mess Today & Driving Will Be A Nightmare

If you were enjoying wearing shorts in November, then Ontario's weather suddenly shifting full tilt to winter is probably not the news you want to hear, but it's happening. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see its first significant encounter with snow on Tuesday, with squalls expected to sweep across the region and disrupt afternoon and evening commutes.
WOOD

Record Amount of Snow on the Ground

We set a daily record for the extent of snow on the ground in the contiguous U.S. yesterday (Wed.). The record only goes back 20 years, but in that time, we’ve never had a snow extent greater than this for any November 16. The National Snow Analysis from the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
natureworldnews.com

Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies

Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
DENVER, CO

