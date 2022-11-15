Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
1st winter storm of the season hits four states
The first winter storm of the season arrived in four states on Thursday, bringing with it 50 mile-per-hour winds and as much as two-feet of snow.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Massive snow totals for the Rockies as Wisconsin gets 70s
While Wisconsin and much of the central United States experience a late-season heat wave the Rocky Mountains will get their first big snow of the season. From Montana down to Colorado areas of 2'+ of snowfall will be quite common in higher elevations. This widespread snow between Friday, Oct. 21,...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Searching for winter: When will Minnesota reach the 'snow turning back' point?
Winter. You either love it or hate it or … you’re just fine with it taking its time. For meteorologists and climate watchers it’s another major phase and we’re constantly on the lookout for signs of pattern consistency this time of year. Despite an earlier than normal snowfall this fall and an unusually early cold snap, signs of the impending switch to winter are anything but consistent or imminent.
Killington Cup gets official green light despite recent warm weather
The event is set to take place on Thanksgiving weekend. Despite a recent wave of unseasonably warm temperatures, Killington is on track to host its annual FIS World Cup race on Thanksgiving weekend. The Vermont-based ski area was given a “positive snow control announcement” from the International Ski and Snowboard...
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Narcity
Alberta Weather Forecast Calls For A Ton Of Snow & Winter-Like Temperatures
Alberta is certainly going through it when it comes to the weather at the moment. Freezing temperatures and snow are sticking around for even longer as the province "free falls into deep winter-like weather." After a chilly weekend, temperatures are about to get worse before they get better and parts...
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
Winter rang, and more snow is on the way for the Rockies
Snow is on tap for places such as Denver as the week progresses, but the Arctic cold that will accompany the winter precipitation is expected to be even more noteworthy. Winter seemingly arrived full steam ahead across portions of the Midwest and Northeast this week as Mother Nature unloaded disruptive snow and early-season cold, and the wintry conditions won't be letting up anytime soon with a potentially historic lake-effect snow event on tap for areas downwind of the Great Lakes into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the opposite side of the country won't be immune to hits from wintry weather in the coming days either.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Will Be A Snowy, Soggy Mess Today & Driving Will Be A Nightmare
If you were enjoying wearing shorts in November, then Ontario's weather suddenly shifting full tilt to winter is probably not the news you want to hear, but it's happening. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see its first significant encounter with snow on Tuesday, with squalls expected to sweep across the region and disrupt afternoon and evening commutes.
More snow, freezing temps coming after surprise snowfall
The surprise snowfall we received yesterday was just a taste of the winter weather that’s headed our way over the next several days. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says it’s going to get unseasonably cold:
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
WOOD
Record Amount of Snow on the Ground
We set a daily record for the extent of snow on the ground in the contiguous U.S. yesterday (Wed.). The record only goes back 20 years, but in that time, we’ve never had a snow extent greater than this for any November 16. The National Snow Analysis from the...
natureworldnews.com
Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies
Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
Comments / 0