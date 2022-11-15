Read full article on original website
Your iPhone has a secret keyboard that lets you type faster — here's how to find it
The Dvorak keyboard layout is an ergonomic alternative to QWERTY, which should help you type faster and more comfortably. Here's how to turn it on.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Specs Hint 2K Display, 50MP Primary Camera
A new leak for the OnePlus 11 Pro indicates the phone may have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery. An announcement is expected in January.
How To Fix The Most Common Android Bluetooth Problems
Bluetooth connectivity problems are pretty simple to solve. If you find yourself encountering one, you can try several solutions to fix your connection.
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
The Verge
Schlage’s current Apple Home Key smart lock will not support Matter
The Schlage Encode Plus, the popular Home Key-enabled smart lock, will not get upgraded to support Matter. Schlage told The Verge that this is due to several factors, including changes in the spec since the product was manufactured. It also confirmed that none of its current smart locks will support Matter. Instead, Schlage plans to introduce a new Matter-enabled smart lock in the future but did not provide a timeline for a release.
The Hidden Notes Feature On MacOS Ventura That Makes The App Much More Secure
Notes got a new update in macOS Ventura that allows you to use your Mac password to secure the notes that you want to keep private. We have all the details.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
Honor's Second-Gen Foldable Phone Teased Before November 23 Launch
Among the many other foldable phones looking to challenge Samsung, Honor has teased its Magic Vs next-gen foldable before its full reveal this November.
Engadget
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon platform is built for slim augmented reality glasses
If companies are going to make augmented reality glasses you'd actually want to wear, they'll need chips that are powerful but won't require a large battery on your head. Qualcomm thinks it can help. The company has unveiled a Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform that's built with slim AR glasses in mind. The multi-chip design reportedly delivers 2.5 times the AI performance of the company's XR2-based reference design while using half the power. You could have eyewear that intelligently detects objects in the room while remaining slim and light enough to use for hours at a time.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G Review: Just Enough Bang For The Buck
OnePlus Nord N300 5G makes a value play with 5G connectivity and baseline midrange features in a T-Mobile exclusive in the United States.
ZDNet
Which Roku is right for you? The top players and TV options compared
The glossy black Roku box has been a popular staple in many homes since it first debuted in 2008, and it only continues to grow in popularity as it continues to evolve. Roku allows access to all of your favorite channels and video streaming services without the need for a pricey cable contract. With a single purchase of a Roku player, you have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows through different providers.
New Twitter Users Will Have To Wait Three Months To Get The Blue Badge
Elon Musk is attempting to launch his revamped version of Twitter Blue at the end of the month, but some users will have to wait a lot longer than that before.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: Despite One Major Flaw, The Answer Is Clear
Nothing's focus on design has delivered some of the most striking mobile devices and accessories in recent years. Problem is, has practicality been ignored?
QuietOn 3.1 Review: Reclaiming Lost Sleep With ANC Earbuds
QuietOn 3.1 earbuds make for an interesting proposition -- better sleep courtesy of earbuds that use ANC, but no additional audio, to keep you calm.
The Verge
Descript’s revamped video editing Storyboard feature launches for all users
Descript started life as an audio editing app but has slowly added more video editing tools over the years. Now, the app has launched one of its biggest updates yet and is putting video editing front and center with a new mode named Storyboard. The company has been testing Storyboard in beta for months, but it’s now available to all users.
Ars Technica
Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update
Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
Indy Autonomous Challenge Showcases World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Powered by Luminar; Announces Long-Term Partnership
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today at the 2022 LA Auto Show showcased the world’s fastest, and most advanced autonomous racecar equipped with three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term partnership with the automotive technology company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006108/en/ The world’s fastest and most advanced autonomous racecar, the IAC’s Dallara AV-21, at the 2022 LA Auto Show. (Photo: Business Wire)
