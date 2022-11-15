Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Active Shooter Hoaxes Close 10 Schools In Maine
After just a few minutes of classes having began at Sanford High School, the local dispatch center received a call from someone claiming to be a teacher. They stated they were confined in the staff room and that a gunman with a “long gun” had hurt numerous pupils.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night. South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Biddeford police seek driver who hit teen in crosswalk
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford police are are searching for information about a car that hit a 13-year-old girl while she crossed Main Street in a crosswalk the night of Nov. 11. The crash reportedly took place near the entrance to the Main Street bridge on the Biddeford side of...
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine schools report threats Tuesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The York County Emergency Management confirms a reported incident of an active shooter at Sanford High School Tuesday morning was a hoax. According to officials, a call came into the Sanford Regional Communications Center around 8:30 a.m. from an untraceable number. The call reported there was...
Narcity
Scarborough High School Back Open After A Student Was Stabbed & This Has Happened Before
Birchmount Park Collegiate in Scarborough was back open for classes Tuesday morning after a student was stabbed Monday afternoon, forcing the school into lockdown. Toronto Police were called to the school near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at 3:07 p.m., where a 17-year-old boy was found with life-threatening injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
WMTW
Biddeford police search for car involved in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police in Biddeford are looking for the driver who hit a 13-year-old girl last week and then drove away. Officials say the crash happened at 10 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to authorities, the car hit the 13-year-old, who was crossing Main Street within a marked crosswalk.
NECN
Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine
A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
wabi.tv
Maine’s highest court denies appeal of Bath man found guilt of attempted murder
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court has denied the appeal of a Bath man who claimed the trial court failed to consider evidence he was not of sound mind when he shot and tasered a relative in Shirley in 2019. Christopher Hallowell was found guilty of attempted murder,...
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
WMTW
Teen injured in Biddeford hit and run shares message from hospital
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old girl hospitalized. According to Deputy Chief JoAnne Fisk, the girl was hit while trying to cross Main Street near Mechanics Park around 10 p.m. Friday. The child's mother, Carey Donegan, wants anyone with...
One Man is Dead and a Woman Shot in Domestic Situation in Waterboro, Maine
A woman was shot and is recovering and a man is dead following a domestic situation in Waterboro Sunday afternoon. A shooting was reported to the York County Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m. on November 13, 2022. The Lakeview Drive vicinity was closed for several hours as SWAT teams, deputies and police were on the scene.
One Dead, One Injured in Maine Domestic Dispute, Sheriff Says
A Waterboro, Maine, man took his own life after his wife was shot in the shoulder during what police called a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Lakeview Drive and found Elizabeth Rideout with a shoulder injury around 2 p.m.
It's been more than 30 years since his killing, but the case has yet to be solved
PORTLAND, Maine — Someone knows who killed Scott Sampson, but no one is talking. On the night of Nov. 13, 1990, Portland police responded to 64 Pine St. in the city's West End for a report of a person laid out on the ground. Bystanders thought the person was intoxicated. When first responders arrived at the scene and checked for a pulse, they could not find one.
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Update: Cape Elizabeth police report minor found safe
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Update (8:10 p.m.):. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department reported on Friday evening the girl was found safe. Cape Elizabeth police are searching for a missing teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old girl is missing after last being seen in the area...
