Lawrence, KS

KSNT News

Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police: 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two people died of gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence, according to a statement from police. The initial call, about 8:45a.m., was a disturbance with weapons. Police found a man and woman with gunshot...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. “It is very difficult to place a monetary value on a sentimental value that the memorial has for all the officers,” said Topeka Police Deputy Chief Jamey Haltom.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence

Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

26 bags of cocaine found during traffic stop land Topeka man behind bars

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after deputies found 26 bags of cocaine in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a deputy stopped a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ernest Davis, 60, of Topeka, for a traffic violation near 162nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence City Commission wants to consider a moratorium for rule on downtown liquor sales

‘My biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s meeting is one of relief,’ John Brown’s Underground managing partner says. Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday deferred an amendment to city code that would have allowed John Brown’s Underground to keep operating — but they want to look at ways to expand the opportunity to other businesses, too.
KSNT News

Airman dies following head-on crash in Jefferson County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff Sgt. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

