Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for 4 arsons
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting fires at four businesses overnight.
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
Police: 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two people died of gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence, according to a statement from police. The initial call, about 8:45a.m., was a disturbance with weapons. Police found a man and woman with gunshot...
Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
WIBW
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. “It is very difficult to place a monetary value on a sentimental value that the memorial has for all the officers,” said Topeka Police Deputy Chief Jamey Haltom.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police investigate possible murder-suicide after 2 are found fatally shot in cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man and woman were found dead Wednesday morning at a cemetery. The Lawrence Police Department stated officers were called to Oak Hill Cemetery about 8:45 a.m. for a call involving a disturbance with weapons. When they arrived, police found two people dead from gunshot wounds at the cemetery.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
WIBW
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
lawrencekstimes.com
Businesses damaged in ‘several’ fires set in North Lawrence, fire department says
Multiple businesses and dumpsters were damaged after fires were set in North Lawrence Wednesday night, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, including one business whose owners fear they won’t be able to reopen. “Several” fires were set through the 700-1000 blocks of North Second Street, according to an email...
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence
Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
9-year-old with autism credited with saving Overland Park family from fire
An Overland Park mom credits her 9-year-old, who has autism, with saving their family when an electric blanket caught fire in their home.
WIBW
26 bags of cocaine found during traffic stop land Topeka man behind bars
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after deputies found 26 bags of cocaine in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a deputy stopped a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ernest Davis, 60, of Topeka, for a traffic violation near 162nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
WIBW
Two arrested for narcotics following traffic stop in Osage County
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - In a release, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested following a traffic stop. A deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo, around 11:07 am, Sunday, Nov. 13th, for a traffic violation. According to officials during the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission wants to consider a moratorium for rule on downtown liquor sales
‘My biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s meeting is one of relief,’ John Brown’s Underground managing partner says. Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday deferred an amendment to city code that would have allowed John Brown’s Underground to keep operating — but they want to look at ways to expand the opportunity to other businesses, too.
lawrencekstimes.com
Specialist shortage, scheduling issues complicate Lawrence families’ struggle to get kids mental health help
When Stacy Johnson, owner of Lawrence Play Therapy, looks at her appointment calendar at the launch of each week, she is struck by how full it is. Johnson sees children back-to-back for 10 hours a day, from 9 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m. on weekdays, only breaking for lunch.
Airman dies following head-on crash in Jefferson County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff Sgt. […]
