Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
Scottie Pippen once spent $4.3 million on a private jet that didn't even work.
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries, who played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, announced that he is gay.
John Salley Praised Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto For Making Him Do 'Normal Stuff'
John Salley said Michael Jordan's wife Yvette Prieto makes him do normal stuff.
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving and Kanye West anti-Semitic comments - "You’d just assume they’re crazy and keep on walking”
Cuban said that he doesn't believe that Irving is a bad guy, but believes that he isn't educated enough to be speaking on all the subjects he chooses to speak about
Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games
A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
NBA Fans Debate If The Warriors Should Bench Klay Thompson After Jordan Poole’s Huge Night
NBA fans are starting to rally behind Jordan Poole as a starter over Klay Thompson after Poole's 36-point performance against the Spurs.
Video Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral
A video is going viral of Zion Williamson having a hilarious exchange with a reporter after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
Charles Barkley Discusses ‘Cancel Culture,’ Irving Suspension
He thinks you should be called out for saying something “stupid.”
Jazz HC Sends Message to Lauri Markkanen After Knicks Loss
The Utah Jazz have lost three in a row.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0