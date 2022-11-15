Hampton School Board on Nov. 14 approved changes to some district policies and began the process of changing more in the coming weeks. • Weapons policy is revised to contain more condensed language regarding a weapon, plus information about making sure the parent/guardian or local police department is informed appropriately. Language regarding replicas of weapons has been added, and this policy also states that in accordance with federal law, possession or discharge of a firearm on or within 1,000 feet of school grounds is prohibited, and violations will be reported to law enforcement.

