Virginia Beach delegate seeks to ban transgender athletes from school teams matching gender identities
A Republican state lawmaker has proposed a bill to ban transgender students at Virginia's K-12 public schools and colleges from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Hampton professor receives grant from NIH to study Alzheimer’s disease. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, School of Pharmacy associate professor Dr. Travonia Brown-Hughes received a $4.8 million grant from The National Institute of Health (NIH) to study Alzheimer’s disease in middle-aged African Americans. As stated in a release, the...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton School Board adopts policy revisions
Hampton School Board on Nov. 14 approved changes to some district policies and began the process of changing more in the coming weeks. • Weapons policy is revised to contain more condensed language regarding a weapon, plus information about making sure the parent/guardian or local police department is informed appropriately. Language regarding replicas of weapons has been added, and this policy also states that in accordance with federal law, possession or discharge of a firearm on or within 1,000 feet of school grounds is prohibited, and violations will be reported to law enforcement.
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
Racial discrimination lawsuit against Norfolk Academy continues
NORFOLK, Va. — School administrators with Norfolk Academy were back in federal court this afternoon over accusations of racial discrimination against a former teacher. For the first time in this case, Norfolk Academy Headmaster Dennis Manning took the stand in his defense to answer claims the school unfairly demoted former teacher, Joan Allison, because of her race.
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
“I always wanted to be the drunkest one there.” Norfolk man shares sobriety story to help others during Men’s Health Month
Alcohol addiction affects men more often than women. A 2019 report showed 14 million people over the age of 12 had alcohol use disorder. 9 million of them were men.
WAVY News 10
Several local EMS professionals, providers win at Governor’s EMS Awards
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local individuals and providers in the EMS field won awards this past Saturday at the Governor’s EMS Awards in Norfolk. The winners include Sentara’s Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, which won the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency. The awards are...
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
13newsnow.com
Republican Kevin Adams seeks Virginia Senate seat previously held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An upcoming election has a lot of eyes focused on who is running to fill Republican Jen Kiggans' seat in the Virginia Senate following her election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Kevin Adams was officially named the Republican candidate in the special election for...
MAKING A MARK: Emanuel's Hope Foundation helps senior citizens one lawn at a time
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 93-year-old Margarette Patton lives in Portsmouth. She said she's unable to get outside much these days, and that includes working in her front and back yards. "I was trying to get my yard back," Patton said. "I couldn't do it myself." Patton's sister, Evelyn Britt-Smith, is...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Special election to fill Jen Kiggans' state Senate seat draws extra scrutiny
A special election will be held on Jan. 10 to replace Jen Kiggans following her election to Congress. The district includes parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone one of many applicants for Cincinnati police chief position
Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is one of 13 applicants seeking to be the police chief in Cincinnati.
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
WAVY News 10
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
Al Roker shares successes of Norfolk nonprofit Teens With A Purpose ahead of annual gala
Ahead of this year's "Deep Like The River" Gala, 10 On Your Side caught up with TODAY show weatherman Al Roker.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
