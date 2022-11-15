ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Hampton professor receives grant from NIH to study Alzheimer’s disease. Hampton University, Hampton, VA, School of Pharmacy associate professor Dr. Travonia Brown-Hughes received a $4.8 million grant from The National Institute of Health (NIH) to study Alzheimer’s disease in middle-aged African Americans. As stated in a release, the...
HAMPTON, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton School Board adopts policy revisions

Hampton School Board on Nov. 14 approved changes to some district policies and began the process of changing more in the coming weeks. • Weapons policy is revised to contain more condensed language regarding a weapon, plus information about making sure the parent/guardian or local police department is informed appropriately. Language regarding replicas of weapons has been added, and this policy also states that in accordance with federal law, possession or discharge of a firearm on or within 1,000 feet of school grounds is prohibited, and violations will be reported to law enforcement.
13News Now

How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?

NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13News Now

Racial discrimination lawsuit against Norfolk Academy continues

NORFOLK, Va. — School administrators with Norfolk Academy were back in federal court this afternoon over accusations of racial discrimination against a former teacher. For the first time in this case, Norfolk Academy Headmaster Dennis Manning took the stand in his defense to answer claims the school unfairly demoted former teacher, Joan Allison, because of her race.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Several local EMS professionals, providers win at Governor’s EMS Awards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local individuals and providers in the EMS field won awards this past Saturday at the Governor’s EMS Awards in Norfolk. The winners include Sentara’s Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, which won the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency. The awards are...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA

