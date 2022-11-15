Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police investigating robbery at Newport News deli
Police are seeking the public's help in the search for a man they say robbed a Newport News deli.
Man hospitalized after argument turns into stabbing on N King St in Hampton
Police are now investigating after an argument turned into a stabbing in Hampton early Thursday morning.
Hampton police: Man stabbed during fight in parking lot
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened at a business on the 900 block of North King Street shortly after 5 a.m. An investigation revealed that two men got into an...
Pursuit from New Kent to JCC tops 100 mph
The pursuit was initiated near Exit 211 in New Kent and continued until Exit 246.
Arrest made following police chase on I-64 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A police chase that shut down part of Interstate 64 in Williamsburg ended in an arrest on Monday morning. Virginia State Police said police in New Kent County were notified of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in northern Virginia shortly before 10 a.m. State troopers...
Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Portsmouth man arrested after leading state police in multi-city pursuit
A man from Portsmouth is now in custody following a multi-city pursuit with Virginia State Police overnight.
shoredailynews.com
Five indicted in racketeering charges
Five Accomack County residents were indicted by a Northampton grand jury this week on April 16 racketeering charges. Forty-four-year-old Carolyn Jane Abbott, and 18-year-old Marquis Jamar Baines, both ofWhite’s Neck Road in Parksley, and 25-year-old Javontae Tyrell Harris, of Daugherty Road in Accomac, were indicted on counts of racketeering, uttering a forged check, and conspiring to racketeer. Abbott was listed as being self-employed at Love Thy Neighbor, a nursing company.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake police hope ‘Tag a Cat’ prevents catalytic converter thefts
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As catalytic converter thefts increase across the country, one local police department is trying to help find a way to solve these crimes. The Chesapeake Police Department is holding its first “Tag A Cat” event this weekend. Chesapeake residents can come out to...
WAVY News 10
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash.
Vehicle crashes into a Walmart in Suffolk
Suffolk Police evacuated a Walmart Supercenter after a vehicle struck the side of the store through the Home & Pharmacy entrance.
19-year-old pleads guilty in fatal shooting of retired Norfolk Police sergeant
A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a retired Norfolk police officer in late February.
Police investigating armed robbery at Suffolk business
Police in Suffolk said they're investigating after a reported armed robbery Sunday night. It happened just after 5:40 p.m. at Happy Shopper/Citgo at 401 Carolina Road.
WGMD Radio
OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery
A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
WAVY News 10
NN man sentenced for possession of AR-15, other firearms as part of drug trafficking operation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was sentenced Wednesday to six-and-a-half-years in prison for the possession of multiple firearms as part of a cocaine distribution operation. Dillard Jamar Booker, 46, was involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of cocaine in Newport News since at least...
WAVY News 10
Missing Norfolk man found safe
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 29-year-old Edward Wallace, last seen in Norfolk Monday, has been safely located. Wallace is 5′ 11 and weighs 185 lbs. Wallace regularly rides Hampton Roads Transit and is also frequently at Military Highway, Newport News, and the Oceanfront, according to police. Norfolk Police said...
WAVY News 10
VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
Trial begins for man charged in killing of Newport News officer
The jury trial for a man charged in the killing of a Newport News police officer begins Tuesday.
Man dies following single-vehicle crash on High Street in Portsmouth
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the accident came in around 7:36 p.m. near the 2200 block of High Street.
Comments / 5