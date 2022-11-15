ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheriton, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13News Now

Hampton police: Man stabbed during fight in parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened at a business on the 900 block of North King Street shortly after 5 a.m. An investigation revealed that two men got into an...
HAMPTON, VA
shoredailynews.com

Five indicted in racketeering charges

Five Accomack County residents were indicted by a Northampton grand jury this week on April 16 racketeering charges. Forty-four-year-old Carolyn Jane Abbott, and 18-year-old Marquis Jamar Baines, both ofWhite’s Neck Road in Parksley, and 25-year-old Javontae Tyrell Harris, of Daugherty Road in Accomac, were indicted on counts of racketeering, uttering a forged check, and conspiring to racketeer. Abbott was listed as being self-employed at Love Thy Neighbor, a nursing company.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
SUFFOLK, VA
WGMD Radio

OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery

A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WAVY News 10

Missing Norfolk man found safe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 29-year-old Edward Wallace, last seen in Norfolk Monday, has been safely located. Wallace is 5′ 11 and weighs 185 lbs. Wallace regularly rides Hampton Roads Transit and is also frequently at Military Highway, Newport News, and the Oceanfront, according to police. Norfolk Police said...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

