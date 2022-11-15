ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Veterans food pantry in Morristown

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Veterans food pantry in Morristown. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store

Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …. A murder...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

State capitol Christmas Tree cut down

Tennessee's capital is getting in the holiday spirit by choosing a Christmas tree. A Nashville family's 20-year-old evergreen was chosen as this year's official state Christmas tree. State capitol Christmas Tree cut down. Tennessee's capital is getting in the holiday spirit by choosing a Christmas tree. A Nashville family's 20-year-old...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Joel Guy Jr. asks state appeals court to re-examine murder case

A man convicted of killing his parents and trying to rid of the remains within their residence is currently asking the court to appeal his conviction and last year’s motion to deny his request for a new trial. Joel Guy Jr. asks state appeals court to re-examine …. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Young-Williams celebrates 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month' in November

Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior residents for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Young-Williams celebrates ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’ …. Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior residents for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Middlesbroo, Kentucky jewelry store heist

Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks at Midday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Federal lawsuit filed against Diocese of Knoxville

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Gatlinburg priest at a grief counseling session filed a federal lawsuit in November 2022 against the priest and the Diocese of Knoxville. Federal lawsuit filed against Diocese of Knoxville. A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Gatlinburg...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks workers go on strike

Thursday Starbucks workers from more than 100 different locations across the country, including here in East Tennessee went on strike for Red Cup Day. Thursday Starbucks workers from more than 100 different locations across the country, including here in East Tennessee went on strike for Red Cup Day. Innocence Project...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Flu activity in Knox County

A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25K, new car in national contest

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Appalachian Bear Rescue is currently taking care of 15 bears found all across East Tennessee with the goal of soon releasing them back to the wild fully healthy and rehabilitated. After a vote from people across the country including many here in East Tennessee, ABR...
TOWNSEND, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE

