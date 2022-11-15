ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with homicide, accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.Police were called to a home along Southern Avenue on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed. One of the victims told police that his brother, identified as 31-year-old Javon Taylor, broke into his and his father's home and grabbed a knife. Taylor is accused of stabbing the two men. One of them men, identified as 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, who died at the hospital. The other man was last reported to be in critical condition.According to police paperwork and court records, Taylor fled the scene of the stabbing, but was taken into custody a short time later approximately eight blocks away at a laundromat. Police say that while being interviewed, Taylor admitted to stabbing the two men because he was 'frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette.'Taylor is facing a number of charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assaukt, burglary, and reckless endangerment. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.

Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire

Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

‘He better run for his life’: Fired Rivers Casino employee accused of threatening former boss

PITTSBURGH — A former employee of Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his former boss. Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to the former boss that allegedly read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see (him) anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man who recorded teacher at Monroeville elementary school sentenced to probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and recorded a teacher in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to five years probation.Brian Mintmier has also been ordered to stay in a mental health treatment program.Mintmier reached a plea deal on Tuesday on charges in three different cases.During the incident at Ramsey Elementary School, police found pictures on Mintmier's phone of a previous incident of indecent exposure.He was also charged with assault for charging at his mother and stepfather with a knife.
MONROEVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Death in Young Twp., Crystal Meth Found During Woman’s DUI Arrest

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unattended Death in Young Township. PSP Punxsutawney was notified of an unattended death at 12:06 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, near Poerio Road in Young Township, Jefferson County. Police say the victim is an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police standoff in Latrobe ends with arrest

A standoff with Latrobe police ended with the suspect in custody Tuesday morning. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the incident started around 7:30 a.m. Latrobe police asked people to stay away from the area of Oak and Ligonier streets in the city due to an active police incident.
LATROBE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
