Altoona man ‘playing’ in snow was allegedly planning break-ins around the city, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police. Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block […]
PennLive.com
Pa. man accused of killing father, stabbing brother because he ‘wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother, according to a story from KDKA. Police were called to a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed. One of...
WJAC TV
Police: 2 charged after kids found sleeping in urine surrounded by feces in Johnstown home
According to the criminal complaints filed against them, two Johnstown residents are facing child endangerment charges after police found two children “sleeping in urine and surrounded by dog feces and dog urine.”. Police say they executed a search warrant on Thursday with the Attorney General’s office and Cambria County...
WJAC TV
Troopers: NY man dragged informant with car during controlled buy in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State Police Vice Unit say a New York man is facing several charges after he reportedly dragged a police informant with his car during a controlled buy of methamphetamine in Johnstown. Troopers say on Tuesday, authorities attempted to purchase two ounces of...
76-year-old Altoona man accused of touching young child while ‘playing a game’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young child. The incident occurred at an Altoona home on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. where Daniel High, 76, was allegedly seen touching the child over and under its diaper. High was in the child’s […]
Police: Man charged with homicide, accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.Police were called to a home along Southern Avenue on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed. One of the victims told police that his brother, identified as 31-year-old Javon Taylor, broke into his and his father's home and grabbed a knife. Taylor is accused of stabbing the two men. One of them men, identified as 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, who died at the hospital. The other man was last reported to be in critical condition.According to police paperwork and court records, Taylor fled the scene of the stabbing, but was taken into custody a short time later approximately eight blocks away at a laundromat. Police say that while being interviewed, Taylor admitted to stabbing the two men because he was 'frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette.'Taylor is facing a number of charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assaukt, burglary, and reckless endangerment. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.
Man who snuck into Pa. elementary school bathroom gets probation: reports
A man who lied his way into an elementary school and recorded a teacher in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to five years probation, according to reports from multiple news sites. Brian Mintmier reached a plea deal on Tuesday on charges in three different cases, KDKA reported. He has...
State police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man they were told fled the scene after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Morris Township. On Nov. 13 just after midnight, a driver that is described as a white man approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds wrecked […]
PennLive.com
Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.
Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
Confession barred from evidence in trial of man accused in Jeannette fatal fire
Two confessions from a man charged with murder in connection with a fire in Jeannette were improperly obtained by investigators, a Westmoreland County judge has ruled. In a 27-page opinion, Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Brian Rendon, 38, of Jeannette was incapable of voluntarily waiving his rights to remain silent when he admitted his role in the blaze four years ago that resulted in the April 9, 2018, death of Shirley Kocherans, 87.
wtae.com
‘He better run for his life’: Fired Rivers Casino employee accused of threatening former boss
PITTSBURGH — A former employee of Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is charged with harassment and making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his former boss. Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to the former boss that allegedly read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see (him) anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”
Man who recorded teacher at Monroeville elementary school sentenced to probation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and recorded a teacher in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to five years probation.Brian Mintmier has also been ordered to stay in a mental health treatment program.Mintmier reached a plea deal on Tuesday on charges in three different cases.During the incident at Ramsey Elementary School, police found pictures on Mintmier's phone of a previous incident of indecent exposure.He was also charged with assault for charging at his mother and stepfather with a knife.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Death in Young Twp., Crystal Meth Found During Woman’s DUI Arrest
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unattended Death in Young Township. PSP Punxsutawney was notified of an unattended death at 12:06 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, near Poerio Road in Young Township, Jefferson County. Police say the victim is an...
Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say. On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy […]
Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings. The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln […]
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
Huntingdon County parents charged, accused of using kids to pack drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, […]
Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
Police standoff in Latrobe ends with arrest
A standoff with Latrobe police ended with the suspect in custody Tuesday morning. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the incident started around 7:30 a.m. Latrobe police asked people to stay away from the area of Oak and Ligonier streets in the city due to an active police incident.
