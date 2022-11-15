ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway police: two facing prostitution charges, $14K+ in cash seized during search

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police said they arrested two women Tuesday after receiving received complaints about alleged prostitution at a local business.

Officials with Conway Police Department said the two women, 48-year-old Fen Xie and 43-year-old Lin Chen, were arrested after a several-week investigation into a local business, Coral Reflexology.

When police searched the business, they discovered $14,392 and several currency ledgers. Police also seized camera equipment from the business.

Police said the two women are facing charges of prostitution.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as investigators work to identify business associates and patrons of the business. Tips can be made to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-450-6130 referencing incident 22-11-1490.

