Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (November 17-20) Friday, November 18. Things To Do. 10 am: November Tree Walk: Gibbs/Catherine Neighborhood. 4 pm:...
whatsupnewp.com
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
Mark your calendars in Red and Green – Santa Claus just confirmed that he is coming to town!. Visit the Shops at Long Wharf Mall, and let’s turn out to greet the jolly good guy on his first visit of the season to Newport. Naughty – or preferably...
whatsupnewp.com
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 25, at 6 pm. Spectators can view the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigate Newport Harbor. The City of Newport shares on its...
whatsupnewp.com
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Bellevue Gardens shopping plaza will host its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting on November 26th. Organizers say that every store in the Bellevue Gardens is participating in the event via in-store events, giveaways, and special sales along with activities for the whole family and live holiday music. Ryan Belmore is the...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Peter Cordeiro
Plymouth, MA – Peter Cordeiro, 84, a native of Newport, R.I., left this life and entered the arms of our Lord on November 12, 2022. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years Nanci; sons, Mark and his wife Jody and Jeffrey, and daughter Lisa Quinlan; seven grandchildren, Rachel and husband Tomas, Mark Jr., Emily, Madyson, Riley, Robbie and Mathew; and three great-granddaughters, Fatima, Summer and Zailee.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Constance A. Mello
Constance A. Mello, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022 in Warwick, Rhode Island with her family by her side. Constance, (Connie) was born on October 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Amelia (Gordon) Dickson. Connie was married just shy of 25 years to the late Anthony F. Mello. She is survived by her children; Michael Hersey and his wife Theresa, of Warwick, RI, and Cathy Pelland and her husband Paul, of San Diego, CA. Connie’s son Harold G. Hersey III preceded her in death in 2004. Her stepchildren Anthony Mello and his wife Carol of MS, Patricia LeBlanc and her husband Roger of Newport, RI, and Paul Mello of Newport, RI. Connie was blessed with (10) grandchildren, (6) great grandchildren, and (3) great, great grandchildren.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Take my word for it – School Regionalization is not dead, it is just waiting for a remake
Take my word for it – School Regionalization is NOT dead. It is just waiting for a remake. What the public doesn’t know is that, way back in January-February, when Newport was beginning to have its financial shortfalls for the high school construction, Newport’s mayor was approached and asked to get the lay of the land regarding Middletown’s potential willingness to commit financial resources towards unifying the high schools. She polled her members and the response was negative from those who were then, and throughout the recent efforts, the most vocal. I guess payback was more important than the kids.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Cathleen “Cathy” F. Alves
Cathleen F. (Crandall) Alves, age 80, of Honeyman Avenue, Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 14, 2022, due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis with her family by her side. Cathleen was born in Maywood, New Jersey on April 13, 1942. Cathleen married her high school sweetheart Joseph Alves Jr....
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly
The Town of Middletown issued the following press release on Wednesday night saying that their officials pledged to do what’s right and best for local students at a meeting Wednesday night, saying important decisions need to be made in coming weeks. Middletown moving forward to improve schools, How to...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Newport among 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the coast of Rhode Island, Stacker rounded up a list of 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: The Smile brings joy to fans at The Vets in Providence
The Smile made their American debut at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The Vets) in Providence Monday, November 14 before a sold-out crowd of over 2000 fans. For those not in the know, The Smile are an English rock band made up of Radiohead members Thom Yorke on vocals, guitar, and keys, and Jonny Greenwood on bass, guitar, and keys along with drummer Tom Skinner (not a member of Radiohead). The band is touring in support of their May 2022 debut album A Light For Attracting Attention.
whatsupnewp.com
Home on Seven Mile Road in Scituate sells for $1.8 million, it’s the most expensive home to sell in that town in MLS history
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the home at 512 Seven Mile Road has sold for $1,800,000. Kimberly Marion, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Beth DeSista of Residential Properties, LTD represented the buyer. According to data...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Robert Leary – They got away with it!
There has been a lot of talk since the election about how Becky Bolan and Louisa Boatwright (co-chairs of the Rogers building committee) knew since mid-October, before the election, that Rogers was $20 million over cost and there was not enough money to complete the project. This on top of the $14 million the city generously provided to cover the increasing cost of the project. So, we find ourselves $40 million short on the Rogers project that the voters approved for $98 million. Drastic cuts are now being proposed to the building and educational programs.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council-elect informally choose Xay to serve as Mayor, Ceglie to serve as Vice Chair
Newport’s Council-elect met on Tuesday night for the purpose of informally electing a Chair and Vice Chair for the 2022-24 Council term. Council-elect present for the meeting were Angela McCalla, David Carlin, Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Lynn Ceglie, Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, and Mark Aramli. Charlie Holder, Ward 2 Councilor, was absent.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon. Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA.
whatsupnewp.com
Weekend Weather Forecast: Nov. 18 – 20
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32....
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles C. Houston, USN Ret.
Charles C. Houston, USN Ret., 86, of Middletown, passed away on October 30, 2022, at the Royal Middletown. He was the husband of Annie L. (Paige) Houston. Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Richard and Charles Etta (Anderson) Houston. He leaves his wife Annie and...
whatsupnewp.com
The ‘urban heat island’ effect has made Providence and 9 other cities the most heat-intense in the US
Urban heat islands are areas within cities that are hotter than their outlying regions, largely due to albedo—the tendency of a material like asphalt or pavement to absorb, rather than reflect, heat from the sun. Lack of tree cover, an abundance of tall buildings, and population density can amplify this phenomenon as well.
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Baxter
Meet your new best friend, Baxter– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Baxter is a 3-year-old male Bulldog, English. Baxter is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 – 59 pounds. Here’s what else Potter League...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions receives three Navy contracts worth $68 million
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it was recently awarded three contracts by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), and Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). Over the next three to five years, the three contracts total $68 million. Supporting NUWCDIVNPT’s Code...
Comments / 0