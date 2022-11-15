Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
What’s the point of Metro Council’s proposed camping ordinance?
Natalie Harris with Louisville’s Coalition for the Homeless talks about a proposal that could make it easier for the city to clear encampments and confiscate people’s belongings.
wdrb.com
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
wdrb.com
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
WLKY.com
Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
Wave 3
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role.
wdrb.com
Interior plumbing break caused major flooding at Louisville health department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some employees with Metro Public Health and Wellness started the week walking on water after flooding Monday morning temporarily closed department's headquarters. The building was evacuated, and services have been rescheduled or moved to different locations. "They immediately got all the employees out, and we just...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
Report: Hundreds of thousands of Louisville residents are exposed to roadway pollution
Almost half of all Louisvillians live less than a quarter mile from major roadway or interstate, potentially putting them at increased risk for heart disease, asthma and other health issues, according to a report released by the Urban Institute on Tuesday. Researchers at the nonpartisan think tank found that about 100,000 residents, 13% of the […]
wdrb.com
New cocktail class venue, Liquor Lab, opens in Louisville's NuLu Marketplace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new venue in Louisville is teaching people how to make world-class cocktails. Liquor Lab held a soft opening at NuLu Marketplace in late October. Since then, the venue that can accommodate around 40 people has hosted four public classes. Owen Meyer, founder and CEO of...
wdrb.com
UofL Health holds community event to celebrate new hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday. Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown mayor-elect, Carol Pike, wants to lead growth for city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will be transitioning to a new mayor after 12 years under the leadership of Bill Dieruf. Jeffersontown mayor-elect Carol Pike will take office in January. The first female mayor of Jeffersontown will oversee plenty of changes, including the construction of new police headquarters and a new amphitheater.
TARC officials, labor union back to bargaining table
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearing the six-month mark in back-and-forth labor contract negotiations, TARC management and union leaders will meet once again, Wednesday to try and reach an agreement. The two parties have seemingly been in gridlock since negotiations began in June. One reason for continued gridlock was union leaders'...
6-foot long robot swims through large water main under Louisville; Here's why
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A giant six-foot long robot swam through one of Louisville's main water pipes Thursday morning. Crews placed the free-swimming robot called PipeDiver inside a five-foot water main that runs from Prospect all the way down to Middletown. The robot was sanitized before being placed inside a...
wdrb.com
'Significant flooding' temporarily closes Louisville health department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The main location of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness (LMPHW) on East Gray Street is temporarily closed due to "significant flooding inside the building." Officials said in a news release on Monday that the building would be closed "until further notice." "Employees were...
Wave 3
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
Wave 3
Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash. On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness main building at 400 E. Gray St. will be closed until further notice due to flooding within the building. The notice was sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health and Wellness, who said employees were sent...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1