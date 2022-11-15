Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We Believe in America’ set in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will continue its season of “We Believe in…” theme concerts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 3rd St., at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets and avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome.
seehafernews.com
Rotary Club of Two Rivers to Unveil Peace Pole at Two Rivers High School
The Rotary Club of Two Rivers is inviting the public out to Two Rivers High School this morning for the unveiling of the City’s first-ever Peace Pole and reflection space. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the school located at 4519 Lincoln Avenue.
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
seehafernews.com
MPSD to Discuss Introducing Eleven New Classes
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Curriculum Committee is slated to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the Office on Lindbergh Drive at 5:00 p.m. where they will discuss the adoption of an English Learning Arts class. They will also look over proposals for eleven...
b93radio.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
seehafernews.com
Woodland Dunes Announces Fall Star Party for This Weekend
Woodland Dunes Nature Center in Two Rivers is hosting a unique event this Saturday night (November 19th). Local residents are invited to view night sky constellations with astronomers Al and Ben, along with the moon and other celestial objects through the big telescope in the Sky Shed from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.
wxerfm.com
The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands
There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The Business and Industrial Development Authority will hold a joint meeting with the Community Development Authority at 5:15 p.m. on the 3rd Floor of City Hall. They will review the status of Sandy Bay Highland lot sales with...
wearegreenbay.com
Scoops Ice Cream in Chilton wins major awards
(WFRV) – The votes are in, and Scoops Ice Cream House in Chilton makes some of the best desserts in the nation. At the North American Ice Cream Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas the team received four awards for their Milk Chocolate, Death by Chocolate, Madagascar Vanilla, and Strawberry.
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
WBAY Green Bay
seehafernews.com
City of Appleton Looks to Further Develop Affordable Housing
The City of Appleton is looking to help developers who want to create more affordable housing. The city has announced that they are offering $3 million to developers and are now accepting applications. This money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. For a project to qualify for the grant,...
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford talks about Valley Transit, Appleton Library, and the end to fall leaf collection
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk to Kaitlin Corbett about the city’s plan to expand Valley Transit. Officials are looking to expand the facility, and the public will be able to have the opportunity to give their input on the situation.
Wild horse chase: Escaped mustang reunited with owner in Door County
Escaped wild horse reunited with owner. The horse got loose while training Sunday evening in Door County.
NBC26
Repairs for Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh finally scheduled
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — It's become a familiar sight for Oshkosh residents the last six months, the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge has been a major headache for Oshkosh residents, but it's finally set to end next week. “They expect to start working on the repair having the parts and start...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
