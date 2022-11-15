ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Pittsburgh Public Safety gears up for annual Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh'sannual Light Up Night celebration is set to kick off Saturday. City public safety plans are ready for the big event. "We are making every effort to make sure this is a safe, enjoyable family event. And so we've taken painstaking care and planning to make that happen. We're making sure that there's proper lighting, enough police officers and other emergency services personnel in case of any incidents or accidents," said fire Chief Darryl Jones, who serves as the city's emergency management coordinator.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Icy roads slow morning commute

Several accidents were reported in the Pittsburgh region Thursday morning as light snow and near-freezing temperatures created some slick roads. A crash on the Bloomfield Bridge coming from Bigelow Boulevard to Liberty Avenue caused the bridge to be closed around 6 a.m. A spokesman with PennDOT in Allegheny County told...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4 injured after police chase ends in crash on East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a crash on East Carson Street following a police chase.Officials say the vehicle chase started in McKeesport on Wednesday evening and ended with a fiery crash on the South Side near the FBI's Pittsburgh office. The chase started in McKeesport but was ended by police before being resumed by officers in Duquesne. The chase was terminated again, but West Homestead police resumed the chase before it ended with the crash.There were four people in the vehicle that crashed. The driver is in critical condition, one passenger is in moderate condition and the two other passengers have minor injuries.East Carson Street is shut down between South 33rd Street and Becks Run Road.It is not known what started the police chase.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
Tribune-Review

Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region

Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh unveils plans for Light Up Night Saturday

Pittsburgh will ring in the holiday season Saturday with a Light Up Night celebration that includes the lighting of the city’s official holiday tree, four hours of music and the unveiling of the city’s annual gingerbread house display. The city will light its 107th annual Christmas tree —...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One man dead after stabbing in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man died Tuesday after a stabbing in West Mifflin, according to Allegheny County police. A release from the Allegheny County Police Department said that at about 4:30 p.m., West Mifflin police were notified of a man stabbed near 5 Midway Drive. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279

UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless

PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — There was heavy police activity in downtown Pittsburgh after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. Public safety officials said a woman was found with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man struck by vehicle in Butler County

A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Snow possible for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA

