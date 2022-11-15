PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a crash on East Carson Street following a police chase.Officials say the vehicle chase started in McKeesport on Wednesday evening and ended with a fiery crash on the South Side near the FBI's Pittsburgh office. The chase started in McKeesport but was ended by police before being resumed by officers in Duquesne. The chase was terminated again, but West Homestead police resumed the chase before it ended with the crash.There were four people in the vehicle that crashed. The driver is in critical condition, one passenger is in moderate condition and the two other passengers have minor injuries.East Carson Street is shut down between South 33rd Street and Becks Run Road.It is not known what started the police chase.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO