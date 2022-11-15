Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Related
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Public Safety gears up for annual Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh'sannual Light Up Night celebration is set to kick off Saturday. City public safety plans are ready for the big event. "We are making every effort to make sure this is a safe, enjoyable family event. And so we've taken painstaking care and planning to make that happen. We're making sure that there's proper lighting, enough police officers and other emergency services personnel in case of any incidents or accidents," said fire Chief Darryl Jones, who serves as the city's emergency management coordinator.
Icy roads slow morning commute
Several accidents were reported in the Pittsburgh region Thursday morning as light snow and near-freezing temperatures created some slick roads. A crash on the Bloomfield Bridge coming from Bigelow Boulevard to Liberty Avenue caused the bridge to be closed around 6 a.m. A spokesman with PennDOT in Allegheny County told...
4 injured after police chase ends in crash on East Carson Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a crash on East Carson Street following a police chase.Officials say the vehicle chase started in McKeesport on Wednesday evening and ended with a fiery crash on the South Side near the FBI's Pittsburgh office. The chase started in McKeesport but was ended by police before being resumed by officers in Duquesne. The chase was terminated again, but West Homestead police resumed the chase before it ended with the crash.There were four people in the vehicle that crashed. The driver is in critical condition, one passenger is in moderate condition and the two other passengers have minor injuries.East Carson Street is shut down between South 33rd Street and Becks Run Road.It is not known what started the police chase.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story.
1 dead, 3 injured after police chase through Allegheny County leads to fiery crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person died and three people were injured following a police chase through Allegheny County that led to a fiery crash Wednesday. The chase began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood. Pittsburgh EMS, fire and police responded to the call...
1 dead, 3 injured after police chase and fiery crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side
A person died after a police chase led to a fiery crash in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood on Wednesday. Three people were also reported injured as a result of the crash. According to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI, a chase began in McKeesport and ended in the South Side when...
wtae.com
Firefighters and paramedics called to construction site at Pittsburgh International Airport
Firefighters and paramedics responded to a construction site at Pittsburgh International Airport Thursday. A spokesperson said there was a partial trench collapse at the airport's new terminal worksite. One worker was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury. "Work on the construction site is continuing and airport operations...
Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region
Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
Pittsburgh unveils plans for Light Up Night Saturday
Pittsburgh will ring in the holiday season Saturday with a Light Up Night celebration that includes the lighting of the city’s official holiday tree, four hours of music and the unveiling of the city’s annual gingerbread house display. The city will light its 107th annual Christmas tree —...
Merchants, motorists frustrated as Route 119 redo in Youngwood approaches its final year
Merchants and motorists in Youngwood are frustrated with the street closures and traffic interruptions that have been associated with reconstruction of the Route 119 corridor through town. They’ll have to bear with some disruptions for about another year, as the $24.1 million project isn’t scheduled to be completed until fall...
Road closed in Upper St. Clair due to downed tree
A road closed in Upper St. Clair Wednesday due to debris. Fort Couch Road between Harrogate and McMillan roads was closed to traffic due to a downed tree and utility pole and wires. The Upper St. Clair police department said in a social media post they are not sure when...
wtae.com
One man dead after stabbing in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man died Tuesday after a stabbing in West Mifflin, according to Allegheny County police. A release from the Allegheny County Police Department said that at about 4:30 p.m., West Mifflin police were notified of a man stabbed near 5 Midway Drive. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police looking to identify male in connection with downtown homicide
Pittsburgh's Violent Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the man in photos released Thursday. Police say they're looking to speak with him in connection to a deadly shooting. That shooting happened back on Oct. 3 on Maddock Place at Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Police say he frequents...
UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279
UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
wtae.com
Downtown Pittsburgh church opens as temporary shelter for homeless
PITTSBURGH — Just as the weather turns cold and wet, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services announced that Smithfield United Church of Christ will open on a temporary basis as a homeless shelter. This measure serves as an alternative shelter while the Second Avenue Commons prepares to open within...
wtae.com
Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — There was heavy police activity in downtown Pittsburgh after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. Public safety officials said a woman was found with a...
wtae.com
First responders respond to five-vehicle accident in Westmoreland County
Hempfield firefighters spent the morning responding to a five-car accident in Arona. The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. It happened on Route 136 about a mile from the Arona Post Office. Hempfield Township's deputy fire chief tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 one person was injured and...
Man struck by vehicle in Butler County
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
Bethel Park man dies after medical emergency on scaffolding
PITTSBURGH — A Bethel Park man died Tuesday afternoon after going into cardiac arrest while working on scaffolding at a North Side building. Michael Kroll, 54, died after being transported to a hospital from the 1100 block of Federal Street. First responders performed CPR and other measures during efforts...
wtae.com
Snow possible for Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
Comments / 0