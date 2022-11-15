ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mayor Hogsett announces he will run for reelection, Indy GOP and opponents respond

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM17q_0jC5N0JS00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has confirmed he will run for reelection.

In a downtown news conference Tuesday, the Democratic Mayor announced he will be seeking a third (and final) term in November of 2023.

The announcement

In a speech in front of Indiana Democrats, Hogsett reflected on his most recent term while touching on the COVID-19 pandemic and his public works projects.

”Over the last four years we’ve solved a $50 million deficit, while passing every budget with broad bipartisan support,” Hogsett said.

Hogsett’s second term saw more impactful events than just the COVID-19 pandemic. In the summer of 2020 downtown Indy saw protests and riots. Indianapolis has also seen a climbing yearly homicide total with 2021 breaking the all time record with 271 homicides. That includes the mass shooting at the Fedex facility in April of 2021.

Introduced by his wife Stephanie, Hogsett made the announcement in front of his supporters and a crowd of “Mayor Joe” signs. The mayor said that he is focused on the future, touching on his plans to improve crime and city safety statistics.

”I feel passionately that we must finish this work because we know it’s working,” Hogsett said. “In the first year of our violence reduction plan we have already observed a 15% decrease in the number of criminal homicides and a 14% decrease in non fatal shootings.”

Hogsett also talked about transforming downtown Indy – starting with the City Market and going out.

”Where we gather tonight will soon be the most intensive residential district in the entire state,” Hogsett said,

Hogsett did also tease a new plan in the coming months for the Circle Center Mall. All the details he gave were it would be a partnership with state officials and honor the legacy of Herb and Mel Simon.

Hogsett told reporters in September he was planning to delay any re-election announcement pending passage of a bi-partisan City budget and until after the mid-term elections.

Tis’ the season: Sub-freezing temps usher in Indy pothole season

Two days after the polls closed, State Representative Robin Shackleford, a fellow Democrat from the east side, announced her bid for Hogsett’s job, putting heat on the incumbent to make his intentions known.

As of last January, Hogsett for Indianapolis, the mayor’s campaign organization, reported nearly $2.5 million in cash on hand, a figure that is certain to skyrocket past $3 million when election finance records are reported early next year.

The former Indiana Secretary of State and U.S. Attorney was elected to his mayoral position in 2015 after failed congressional, senate and attorney general campaigns. Hogsett recently said he has been fond of his current job.

“I’ve loved being mayor,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunity.”

Indy GOP response

The Indianapolis Republican party quickly responded to Hogsett’s announcement, saying the city is in need of a new direction.

“Two terms of Joe Hogsett as mayor of Indianapolis have delivered year after year of record violence and homicides, crumbling infrastructure, a failing downtown, undelivered public services, and struggling neighborhoods across our once thriving city.

Even Democrat Rep. Robin Shackleford described Joe Hogsett’s Indianapolis as a city with ‘…pothole-ridden streets where residents struggle to get enough to eat and worry that at any moment a stray bullet will travel through their wall and strike their child.’

Over the next year, residents of our capital city have to decide if the status quo of crime, crumbling streets, and inequity is acceptable, or if they want a new direction.”

Marion County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Elsener

Shackleford response

State Representative Robin Shackleford, the Democratic candidate challenging Hogsett’s reelection, offered a response in the wake of his announcement.

“I welcome the exchange of ideas that the coming months of the campaign will bring. As I said when I announced my candidacy, I am running for mayor because I am the right person to address the issues facing Indianapolis that have not been solved in the past eight years – issues such as tackling root causes of crime; creating a world class workforce; prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion; and increasing transportation connectivity and infrastructure. I bring legislative leadership, extensive knowledge about healthcare and the criminal justice system, and the experience of being a lifelong Indianapolis resident to the campaign.

“I look forward to hearing from the citizens of Indianapolis about their biggest concerns and their ideas in the months leading up to the primary and I will be releasing specific policy proposals in the near future.”

State Rep. Robin Shackleford
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 5

Axel did it.
4d ago

Remember who closed your businesses !2 terms is more than enough of this guy !

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
BATESVILLE, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Kerry Thomson kicks off campaign for Bloomington mayor: “A public that labels itself ‘progressive’ deserves to see some progress.”

On Thursday, at a gathering of nearly 200 people at Switchyard Brewing on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington, Kerry Thomson kicked off her 2023 campaign to become Bloomington’s next mayor. About an hour before Thomson’s event, incumbent mayor Democrat John Hamilton had announced that he won’t be seeking a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records

INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio. Dr. Bernard and […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school

An Indianapolis-based charter school announced this week that it will receive an unsolicited $3 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The discretionary gift came as a surprise to Paramount Schools of Excellence, said chief executive officer Tommy Reddicks. The funds are already earmarked for the ongoing construction of two new […] The post MacKenzie Scott makes unsolicited $3 million donation to Indianapolis-based charter school appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Board votes to pass IPS Rebuilding Stronger Plan

UPDATE — The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday’s meeting. INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, board members are set to decide on the fate of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. The plan, which was initially released in September, includes a variety of sweeping changes, including […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Indiana punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Indiana rallies for a 39-31 victory over Michigan St. in 2OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Indiana’s James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton’s 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State’s Michael Fletcher blocked Charles Campbell’s 37-yard kick […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
lhsmagpie.com

Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”

Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy