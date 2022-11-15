Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified Thursday that Donald Trump, or sometimes sons Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., had roles in the company's alleged tax fraud scheme.
WTHR
What would the rules around another Trump presidency be?
Tonight, former president Donald Trump says he's making a big announcement. But how would this time be any different?
WTHR
Donald Trump is running for president in 2024
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
WTHR
Student loan forgiveness plan suffers another legal setback
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers was handed another legal loss Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the 8th...
WTHR
13 WHAT'S NEXT
Former President Trump puts his hat back in the ring. An Indy pastor is leaving Ukraine after a series of missile strikes. Plus more snow on the way.
Sen. Braun votes no in test vote for bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriages
WASHINGTON — Indiana's U.S. senators split on a vote to move the "Respect for Marriage Act" forward Wednesday. The bill would protect the marriages of LGBTQ+ as well as interracial couples. Wednesday's test vote is just one step in a push to pass the legislation before a new Congress takes over in January.
