Pennsylvania State

WTHR

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
WTHR

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers was handed another legal loss Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the 8th...
IOWA STATE
WTHR

13 WHAT'S NEXT

Former President Trump puts his hat back in the ring. An Indy pastor is leaving Ukraine after a series of missile strikes. Plus more snow on the way.

