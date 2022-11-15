Read full article on original website
onidawatchman.com
Service Notice: Shirley K. Brink
Shirley K. Brink, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg with Fr. Brian Simon presiding. Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.
onidawatchman.com
Tina Danielson
Tina Danielson, 65, of Miller, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by family at her home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Miller, with Father Paul Josten officiating. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Thursday, November 17, 2022, all at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Miller.
onidawatchman.com
Red Cross honors Nancy McKenney for 30 years of volunteer service
Nancy McKenney has responded to more than 100 local and national disasters. Onida resident Nancy McKenney was honored for 30 years of American Red Cross volunteer service during a recognition event on Monday. “This is a significant milestone,” said Richard Smith, Executive Director for the Red Cross serving Central and...
onidawatchman.com
Zilverberg named WPRA tie-down champion; Barley named rope horse of the Finals
From the Women's Professional Rodeo Association World Finals in Waco, TX, Holabird’s Tanegai Zilverberg has been named the 2022 tie-down roping champion. As reported by Ann Bleiker, Zilverberg is taking home the tie-down roping world title for the first time in her career. She finished the year with $4,155 to take the title from the reigning world titlist Kari Nixon, who finished second with $2,877.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
Crow Ghost sentenced to life for murder
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Authorities say his romantic partner was...
Pierre’s Championship for the record books
The Pierre Football team etched its name in the state record books this past weekend, as the Governors won their 6th straight 11AA championship, tying West Central's all-time record for consecutive titles won.
sdpb.org
Dakota Life | Pot Plane
January 20th, 1980 a rancher witnessed a DC7 plane making a landing in a field near Akaska, South Dakota. An investigation of the landing led to six men being arrested and $18 million dollars of marijuana being seized. This is the story of the Pot Plane.
drgnews.com
Pierre’s Merkwan Selected For National High School Football Showcase
PIERRE – Pierre Governor standout wide receiver Jack Merkwan hasn’t made his college choice yet, but he will be part of an event that may gain him a lot of notice. Merkwan was chosen from a pool of over 6,700 players to participate in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a series of three games showcasing top high school talent from across the nation.
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol looking for more officers
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Highway Patrol is stepping up their recruitment efforts to find more troopers. Colonel Rick Miller says they are looking for those that want to serve. Miller says working in law enforcement can be very rewarding. Miller says they have some basic requirements. Miller says those...
