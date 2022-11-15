ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

NBC Connecticut

BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven

School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck officer shot while working undercover in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police confirmed that an undercover Naugatuck police officer was shot on Wednesday night. Just after 10 p.m., two officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the I-84 East on-ramp in Waterbury. While […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police say that an officer assigned to an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet when an unknown party opened fire Wednesday night. Police say that at 10:08 PM, officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation when their vehicle was shot at by a suspect or suspects in another unknown vehicle, which then fled from the area.
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Funeral for New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles Held Today

A funeral is being held Tuesday morning for Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old New Haven firefighter who died after a crash on Interstate 91 earlier this month while he was off-duty. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department in January 2022 and served in the neighborhood where he grew up and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said. Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing. Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police. Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Courthouse Protest Targets Wrongful Convictions

During Darcus Henry​’s 13 and a half years in prison, he would spend every possible minute at the law library with a group of nearly 15 other men who all maintained their innocence. Together, they’d meet for the permitted hour every Tuesday and Thursday to read about court precedents, research their own cases, and exchange stories of pressured witnesses and suppressed evidence.

