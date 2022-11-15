Read full article on original website
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
NBC Connecticut
BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven
School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours. A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning. Staff confiscated the weapon and the student...
NBC Connecticut
Milford to Hold Plunge, Fundraiser to Benefit Families of Fallen Bristol Police Officers
People are being invited to take a chilly plunge in Milford to benefit a fund to help the families of two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style shooting in October. The event is also being held to show support for the Bristol Police Department. Lt. Dustin DeMonte...
Naugatuck officer shot while working undercover in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police confirmed that an undercover Naugatuck police officer was shot on Wednesday night. Just after 10 p.m., two officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the I-84 East on-ramp in Waterbury. While […]
Undercover police shot at in Waterbury, one grazed by bullet
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police say that an officer assigned to an undercover task force was grazed by a bullet when an unknown party opened fire Wednesday night. Police say that at 10:08 PM, officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation when their vehicle was shot at by a suspect or suspects in another unknown vehicle, which then fled from the area.
NBC Connecticut
Personal Arguments Causing Hartford Homicides to Climb to Record Numbers: Mayor
With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”
East Haven police make arrest after juvenile seriously injured by ‘splatter gun’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police arrested an 18-year-old man connected to a paintball incident that left a juvenile seriously injured on Sept. 10. According to the East Haven police, officers working the town’s fall festival were approached by a group of juveniles who stated there was someone shooting possible BB gun pellets […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury already benefitting from city’s violent crime task force, police chief says
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Thanks to state funding and a partnership with state police, Waterbury police have a dedicated violent crime task force. The Waterbury police chief said the city is already a safer place because of it. Staffed with eight Waterbury police officers and two state troopers, the task...
NBC Connecticut
Police Release Photos of Suspect in Shooting at New Haven Liquor Store
New Haven police are trying to identify the person who shot a clerk at a New Haven liquor store during a robbery on Saturday night and they are asking for help from the public. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store...
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NBC Connecticut
Funeral for New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles Held Today
A funeral is being held Tuesday morning for Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old New Haven firefighter who died after a crash on Interstate 91 earlier this month while he was off-duty. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department in January 2022 and served in the neighborhood where he grew up and...
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Man found guilty in 2020 Pawtucket murder
Jack Doherty, 26, was convicted of shooting and killing 54-year-old Cheryl Smith on New Year's Day 2020.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
NBC Connecticut
Family of Hartford Homicide Victim Asks for Justice, Seek Public's Help
The family of a Hartford man who was killed last week is seeking justice, speaking at a vigil asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. This comes as the city's seen the most homicides in nearly 20 years. “In a blink of an eye, it was...
FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigate shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
Eyewitness News
Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said. Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing. Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police. Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo...
Courthouse Protest Targets Wrongful Convictions
During Darcus Henry’s 13 and a half years in prison, he would spend every possible minute at the law library with a group of nearly 15 other men who all maintained their innocence. Together, they’d meet for the permitted hour every Tuesday and Thursday to read about court precedents, research their own cases, and exchange stories of pressured witnesses and suppressed evidence.
