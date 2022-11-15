Read full article on original website
Related
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Fold, Fold 2, S21 FE & S10 Lite get November update
Samsung‘s impressive run of software updates continues to reach new heights. So far this week, the company has released the Android 13 update to a dozen Galaxy smartphone models. Simultaneously, it is also updating its devices to the latest security patch. A few more of them are making the small jump to the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) today. The original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S10 Lite are all receiving the new security update.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena
Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series
According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
CNET
Qualcomm's New AR Chips Point to a New Generation of Smart Glasses
Amid a recent uptick in VR headsets, Qualcomm's latest chip announcement hints that the next product wave could be AR glasses. At the company's recent chip-focused event, the newest Snapdragon phone processors were announced, along with a brand-new line of AR glasses-optimized chips that point to a next wave of advanced smartglasses expected to arrive between 2023 and 2025, with possible features including eye tracking, hand tracking and wireless streaming to phones or from the cloud.
brytfmonline.com
Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core
In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
Phone Arena
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses
Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
The Hidden Notes Feature On MacOS Ventura That Makes The App Much More Secure
Notes got a new update in macOS Ventura that allows you to use your Mac password to secure the notes that you want to keep private. We have all the details.
What You Need To Do If Your PS5 Won't Turn On
PlayStation 5 is among the best gaming consoles out there. Although it's a bit difficult to get your hands on one, the console lets you enjoy all your favorite video games with close-to-life graphics. However, just like with any other electronic device, your PlayStation could malfunction too. Imagine you come back home from a busy day at college or at work, thinking about how you'll grab your controller and race through the vivid course in Forza Horizon or hit a few punches in WWE 2K22, only to find out that your console won't turn on. Isn't that frustrating?
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: expectations
Samsung is reportedly considering a change in the structure of its S-line of phones to one worthier of a flagship status, as currently only the Ultra model in the series can be called that with clear conscience. The Galaxy S23 family, though, will keep the trifecta of a lower and upper midrange entrants helmed by a true top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is expected to arrive on February 1 with a whole set of new features, including a fresher design, upgraded processor, new camera systems, and probably some new colors, too.
pocketnow.com
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 comes with big performance and efficiency improvements
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. AI (Artificial Intelligence) During the Snapdragon Summit 2022, Qualcomm introduced its latest premium mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new chip promises faster performance and better efficiency across the board and supports the latest new standards. Qualcomm says it “will define a new standard for connected computing, intelligently engineered with groundbreaking AI across the board to enable extraordinary experiences.” Qualcomm also mentions that we can expect the first commercial devices to arrive with the new chip by the end of 2022.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0