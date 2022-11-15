ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs

Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
SEATTLE, WA
Lone Star Ball

SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review

In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
DALLAS, TX
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP

On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What Giants bringing Pederson back means for La Stella

SAN FRANCISCO -- The start of the Giants offseason largely has been about what to do with the veterans on the 2022 team. The front office extended the qualifying offer to make sure Joc Pederson is back, but let Evan Longoria go. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times this offseason that he plans on keeping in contact with a rehabbing Brandon Belt, but Belt isn't the only veteran infielder who faces uncertainty about his 2023 home over the coming months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

