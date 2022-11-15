Read full article on original website
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Teams With Interest
After finishing the 2022 season in third place in the National League West with an 81-81 record and 30 games behind the division champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants are expected to be active in free agency this winter. As many have linked San Francisco as a possible...
Julio Rodriguez provides crucial update on finger injury suffered in MLB Playoffs
Seattle Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez just finished a memorable rookie campaign in the big leagues, capping it all off with a shiny trophy in the form of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez was a huge reason why the Mariners were finally able to end their playoff drought, and while they were not able to progress past the American League Division Series, they could remain postseason contenders in the years to come.
Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP award
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League MVP award Thursday night, taking the coveted trophy for the first time after a couple of close calls earlier in his career. The first baseman received 22 of 30 first-place votes and eight seconds...
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Terry Francona wins AL manager of the year, beats Brandon Hyde, Scott Servais
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has been named the 2022 American League Manager of the Year, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. Francona beat out Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais for the award. Here are the voting results (full breakdown...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP
On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
NBC Sports
What Giants bringing Pederson back means for La Stella
SAN FRANCISCO -- The start of the Giants offseason largely has been about what to do with the veterans on the 2022 team. The front office extended the qualifying offer to make sure Joc Pederson is back, but let Evan Longoria go. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times this offseason that he plans on keeping in contact with a rehabbing Brandon Belt, but Belt isn't the only veteran infielder who faces uncertainty about his 2023 home over the coming months.
