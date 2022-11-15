ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
WYTV.com

Is your calling to help children? Find out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that child welfare agencies are strained. According to the Public Children Services of Ohio, caseworker turnover and hiring lags have impacted agencies across Ohio. Every year it seems the caseload gets heavier, but a career in helping children and families might...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Adding modifications to the holidays for children with special needs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There are ways families can adapt the holidays to fit their needs. All of the lights, sounds and chaos around the holidays can be very stressful for kids with sensory issues. The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley shared advice to lessen the stress and add...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Warren Family Mission expects use to keep increasing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the holiday season approaches, the Warren Family Mission is seeing more families in need, and it expects the demand to increase. Officials with the mission believe it’s largely due to higher costs of gas and utility bills. “Families are definitely struggling, and we’re...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

High schooler named Hometown Hero for special needs work

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to Trumbull County. A student at Hubbard High School has a passion for helping others, especially those with special needs. Sophomore Isabella Williams smiled from ear to ear as we handed her the Hometown Hero award. She’s most...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

