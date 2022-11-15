Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
DULUTH: Free Parking at Christmas City of the North Parade
DULUTH, Minn. — City of Duluth to offer free parking at annual Christmas City of the North Parade. The annual Christmas City of the North Parade is returning for its 6th decade in the northland. It’s going to be all of the holiday fixings rolled into one big event...
FOX 21 Online
Open House Held For I-35 Corridor Feedback
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday evening, Northland residents could share their input with officials who are designing plans for the I-35 Corridor at an open house. It was hosted by MNDOT and the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council. The open house shared project details while also letting the public contribute...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth
Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
northernnewsnow.com
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
northernnewsnow.com
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Snow Removal Volunteer Program Not Returning This Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth’s snow removal assistance volunteer program isn’t happening this year. It ran for three years, and helped up to 25 older adults and people with disabilities every winter. Duluth residents could sign up to shovel their front doors and sidewalks as...
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
katcountry989.com
North Shore Winter Storm Warning
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Winter Storm Warning for lake effect snow has been expanded to cover all of Lake and Cook Counties until 6 a-m Wednesday. Snowfall reports range from 8 inches to over 13 inches through Monday night with another 6 to 12 inches possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
FOX 21 Online
The Future of Rural Ambulance and EMS
DULUTH, Minn.–Thousands of people in rural areas rely on ambulances to travel long distances in responding to emergencies, but there are several challenges facing those trying to provide the services. That was what brought many people together Wednesday in Duluth. They are trying to tackle the issues in responding...
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
WDIO-TV
Current State of the Duluth Housing Market
Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s Unveils Remodeled Hospice And Oncology Inpatient Units
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s leadership came together Wednesday to recognize the remodel of its Hospice & Oncology Inpatient Unit. $1.1 million was awarded to help modernize these specific areas as part of Phase II of St. Luke’s health Forward Initiative. The inpatient rooms are now completely...
boreal.org
Hibbing community shocked after Friday night structure fire
HIBBING, MN. -- Several Iron Range fire departments battled a fire overnight that left a family business in ruins. “A little after 9 p.m., we got a report of a possible structure fire at the Yoder lumber company,” Hibbing fire department’s fire chief, Erik Jankila, said. Yoder Building...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Schools Superintendent Gets New Three-Year Contract
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School Board is sticking with its top leader for another three years. Supt. John Magas joined the district in 2020, just days after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and schools across the state would face major challenges to continue education among the virus. Magas...
FOX 21 Online
History In A Pint Series Back Again At The Depot
DULUTH, Minn. — The History in a Pint series is back once again, and this time will be at the Depot. This series is presented by Veterans Memorial Hall, a program of the St. Louis County Historical Society. Where local veterans share their stories and experiences while having a pint or two.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth 1200 Fund gives $300,000 to Heartland Fund to Address Childcare Needs
DULUTH, Minn.–A shortage of Childcare in our region is a major concern. The shortage impacts not only parents, but also employers, and even a city’s ability to attract new businesses. A plan unveiled Wednesday is designed to help childcare providers attract and retain employees. Like nearly every industry,...
FOX 21 Online
Locals Ring Bells For Salvation Army Kettle Drive
DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army kicked off its Kettle Drive over the weekend. The Army’s army of volunteers grabbed bells, stretched their wrist tendons, and began ringing. Everyone has their own reason for getting involved in this symbol of the season. For Travis Boshey, it was a...
