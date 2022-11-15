ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado

Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday, with all ballots required to be counted by Friday.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office.The race could head to an automatic recount if either candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent. A recount must be completed by 13...
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Miami Herald

Biden, Graham, other political notables respond to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid

Addressing a crowd of die-hard supporters at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will run for president again in 2024. The announcement came a week after the Republican Party underperformed in the midterms, unable to win a majority of seats in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate and possibly winning the House by a smaller margin than GOP operatives had anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com

Joe Biden quickly attacks Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement

In news that has surely ruined your day, former President Donald Trump has just announced his 2024 presidential campaign, vowing to restore America to the ‘prosperity’ the nation saw during his time as Commander in Chief. Enough said. President Joe Biden was quick to issue a response on...
qhubonews.com

Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China

President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community. The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues.
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms

“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
