Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
Fact-checkers suddenly rip into President Biden heading into midterms
CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post fact-checked several claims President Biden has made leading up to the midterm elections just days before Nov. 8.
Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado
Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday, with all ballots required to be counted by Friday.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office.The race could head to an automatic recount if either candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent. A recount must be completed by 13...
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Biden, Graham, other political notables respond to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
Addressing a crowd of die-hard supporters at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will run for president again in 2024. The announcement came a week after the Republican Party underperformed in the midterms, unable to win a majority of seats in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate and possibly winning the House by a smaller margin than GOP operatives had anticipated.
Midterm malaise: Biden, Democrats may be losing both voters and the media, critics say
President Joe Biden was given a "bottomless Pinocchio" rating for a recent claim; issued by the Washington Post's longtime fact-checker, Glenn Kessler.
Trump announces 2024 presidential bid — after Republicans begged him not to
Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump launched his third presidential campaign on Tuesday night while repeating his long-discredited lie that his last election was stolen. Trump announced yet another White House bid from his Mar-a-Lago resort, which was raided by the FBI in August after he took top-secret national security documents...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joe Biden quickly attacks Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement
In news that has surely ruined your day, former President Donald Trump has just announced his 2024 presidential campaign, vowing to restore America to the ‘prosperity’ the nation saw during his time as Commander in Chief. Enough said. President Joe Biden was quick to issue a response on...
Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback
Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed...
qhubonews.com
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China
President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community. The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms
“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
Biden dismisses investigations into his family
Half a world apart, Biden counters Russia by touting the alliances that Trump mocks
BALI, Indonesia — Surrounded by America’s closest allies, President Joe Biden plotted a response to reports that a Russian-made missile had hit Poland near the border with Ukraine — immediately causing alarm about possible escalation in the region. Biden, speaking Wednesday local time, emerged to vow that...
