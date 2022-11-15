AROUND TOWN: Cobb Library's 'Transgender Awareness Week' observance raises questions

Helen Poyer, director of the Cobb County Public Library System MDJ

The Cobb County Public Library System's decision to observe "Transgender Awareness Week" this week, which includes a recommended reading list for those interested in the occasion, is drawing questions from local Republicans.

“Transgender Awareness Week is observed each year during the month of November and aims to raise awareness of the transgender community through education and advocacy,” the library system announced in a news release this week. The week of awareness runs through Saturday.

To that end, the library system has compiled a list of recommended books. Under the category of “Children's Picture Books," for example, the library recommends such titles as “Pink is for Boys” by Robb Pearlman and “Sparkle Boy” by Lesléa Newman.

Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs took issue with the library saying the trans books were curated by a "trans librarian."

"It appears that the books are curated by an employee of the Cobb Library System, as evidenced by the link on the Cobb Library website. 'Trans* Books Curated by a Trans* Librarian.' I wonder if Ms. Helen Poyer, the library director, affords the same opportunity to all employees?"

State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, had a few things to say about the topic, releasing the following statement:

"It seems the Cobb Public Library System is using taxpayer dollars to advocate for the sexual transition of children. That's not an overstatement. 'Advocate' is the word they use on their website. This defies belief. They have provided a recommended reading list, which is notably missing any of the medical studies that document the devastating effects of puberty blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries on minor children. I suggest that in the interest of telling the full story, we should ask our local librarians to include those resources immediately. One book they do include on their list is 'I Am Jazz,' the story of a young biological male that transitions to a female. So as not to be guilty of misinforming young readers, Cobb Libraries needs to add a disclaimer to this book (a large sticker on the cover would be sufficient) informing readers that Jazz Jennings has now admitted to suffering severe mental health issues following serious complications from multiple sex reassignment surgeries before the age of 19. She is now headed for yet another surgery. In the end, Cobb citizens don't want our libraries 'advocating' for anything - other than reading."

Across the political aisle, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, defended the county library system.

“My reading of the newsletter is that they are presenting this information in an unbiased manner,” Anulewicz told the Journal. “The parent doesn't have to check the books out. Nobody's forcing anything on anybody. I think that they are really trying to manufacture controversy when there was really none to be found.”

Anulewicz said the Cobb Library System didn’t say which direction they want people to advocate.

“Ginny could read one of these books, and maybe it further cements her notion that trans kids are to be persecuted and fought at every opportunity. She's within her rights to advocate for that thing. I disagree with her wholeheartedly. But I do think that the mission of our libraries is to give the citizens of Cobb County the opportunity to educate themselves on all manner of issues. And for that reason, I think it is appropriate that the library offers books about trans individuals, just like they offer books about Civil War, or World War II, or how to weave a basket, or how to cook.”

The Journal asked the county's communications director, Ross Cavitt, if he cared to respond. We will let you know if he does.

POLITICAL CIVILITY: Though state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, has served in office since 2011, last week marked a first for him in his political career.

“This afternoon I reached out to Michael Garza and thanked him for the concession phone call after the election,” Carson wrote on social media, referring to the Democrat he defeated by nearly 20% last week. “I've defeated eight other candidates, both Republican and Democrat, and this was the first such call I've ever received.

“He and I had a pleasant conversation. We agree on better education, safer schools, safer communities, etc. How to get there is where we differ,” Carson added. “I think we also agreed that the threats, lack of decorum, etc. in today's politics needs to be toned down. Way down. Once that happens, the two sides can respect each other and then listen to each other.”

Garza himself responded below Carson's post.

“I appreciated the phone call back and that you took the time to talk to me on a variety of things. I have always believed in the power of open dialogue with others especially with those that have different viewpoints. It is how we grow as individuals. And I think it is how we come together as a community. Again thank you for the call back and the civility of the conversation. Best wishes to you and the family,” Garza wrote.

AGAINST ANTISEMITISM: A local organization that seeks to educate Jews and Christians about their faith-based connections has released a letter against antisemitism.

Titled “Multi-Faith Letter at Thanksgiving: Why Being Antisemitic is Historically Wrong,” the letter from the Jewish-Christian Discovery Center drives home the connection between the two groups.

“A person who advocates against Jews is, at the same time, quite disrespectful of Jesus and offensive to him,” the letter reads.

After noting that “Jesus was a proud, practicing Jewish person his whole life,” the letter does less to target recent acts or statements of antisemitism than to stress the relationship between Judaism and Christianity based on Jesus’ background.

Signed by Rabbi Albert Slomovitz, the founder of the Jewish-Christian Discovery Center and a local rabbi in Cobb, and Rabbi Peter Berg of The Temple in Atlanta, the letter also includes signatures from pastors that include Rev. Raymond Cadran of St. Ann Catholic Church in east Cobb and Rev. Jonathan Lawson of east Cobb’s Mt. Bethel Church.

The letter closes by citing chapter 22 of the Book of Matthew, when Jesus is asked “which commandment … is the greatest.” Jesus, the letter said, told his student who asked the question, “You shall Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind,” and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” were the two most significant commandments.

Citing Leviticus as the source for these commandments, the letter closes by returning to the connection between Jews and Christians.

“Finally, all who espouse anti-Jewishness, are offending, in a profound way, Jesus Christ.”

ON THE RIGHT: The House Republican Caucus elected its leadership team for the 2023-2024 legislative term this week, with a Cobb County lawmaker named to the team. State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, was named House Majority Caucus secretary and treasurer.

"The leadership team, including the secretary and treasurer, works together with the vice chair and the caucus chair," Ehrhart said. "We are tasked with moving the caucus forward, increasing fundraising, improving messaging, making sure that our caucus runs like a well oiled machine. The goal is that we keep the majority in two years and every two years into the foreseeable future."

There are 101 Republicans in the 180 member Georgia House. Ehrhart said she's excited to begin work in the role.

Ehrhart said she's looking forward to developing a caucus website that allows lawmakers across the state to be better informed and help better serve their constituents.

"So I'm very excited about having a seat at the table with some of the best leaders in the state, including our speaker-elect. Of course, he'll be voted on by the full House in January, but I refer to him as our speaker-elect, Jon Burns.

ON THE LEFT: In the minority party, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, is looking to keep his job as the No. 2 Democrat in the House as two colleagues challenge him.

The south Cobb legislator was first elected minority whip in 2020.

As a reminder, if it’s been a while since you were in a civics class, the job title refers to “whipping” votes — ensuring party discipline in your caucus. There’s a whip for both the majority and the minority party, not just in the Georgia House but also in the U.S. House.

In Wilkerson’s description, the job is to “make sure our members know what legislation is coming up, know the stance that our caucus is going to take, and encourage our members to support that stance.”

The Democrats will have their leadership elections next Tuesday.

Wilkerson said two colleagues from Gwinnett County are looking to unseat him: Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, and Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville.

“The support’s been going well,” Wilkerson said. “I had an opportunity to sit down with the two other people running and we had a great discussion. And they're definitely part of the future of our party.”

Wilkerson will have to make his case to his fellow Dems that he deserves another term in the leadership. The Journal asked him if there’s any benefit to Cobb in being represented by the whip.

“That’s a tough one,” he admitted with a laugh.

After all, the Democrats are not the ones running the show under the Gold Dome.

“If you're the speaker (of the House), yes. If you’re the head of a committee like appropriations, yes,” Wilkerson said. “When you start getting to the other offices, there’s definitely a benefit because you're involved in all the different legislation. … It doesn't hurt.”