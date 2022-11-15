ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rogue Cop Killed Innocent Shooting Bystander, Fiancée Says

By Eileen Grench
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URi5j_0jC5M6iR00
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast, Photo Courtesy of Marcy Beatty

On the evening of Nov. 6, 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard was pushed by a police officer to the pavement shortly after a shooting outside a Walmart in Center Township, Pennsylvania. He was dead within hours.

His fiancée—who was on the scene—said in an interview that Vinyard was hit “near the chest or throat area” by the cop, who authorities say was off-duty, for no reason. Video obtained by The Daily Beast appears to capture the moment in question.

“He kind of, like, hit a clothesline-type thing on him, and I don’t know if he was trying to sweep his leg or what, because he ended up on top of him,” Marcy Beatty, the fiancée, said in an interview.

Beatty told The Daily Beast that she saw Vinyard fall and start to seize after he was struck.

The low-quality, pixelated cell-phone video seems to capture Vinyard—in an orange shirt—toppling to the ground at the top left of the frame, as emergency personnel respond to a shooting victim in the foreground. Who or what caused him to fall is far from clear in the limited footage.

“Wow, what happened!” screams a bystander.

“Get the camera out of here now!” a voice can be heard shouting before the brief clip ends.

Vinyard was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report released on Nov. 9. The agency is now conducting an investigation into Vinyard’s death, according to the report, which states that an off-duty police officer “use[d] force against Vinyard” and that as a result, “Vinyard impacted the pavement and lost consciousness.”

Beaver County PSP station commander Sgt. Gesuele Burello said that the video “appears to be a legitimate video from that night,” though it is hard to make out specific people.

The report attributes the off-duty cop’s use of force against Vinyard to an “incident” that is not described in any detail, and it does not clarify any official cause of death.

The Beaver County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for the results of Vinyard’s autopsy.

The findings of an independent autopsy by controversial celebrity pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht have not been finalized. But “preliminarily, Dr. Wecht is indicating that the death of this man was clearly caused by the actions of this... police officer,” said family lawyer Joel Sanson.

The unrelated shooting that preceded Vinyard’s fall left one man injured. The alleged shooter was later arrested by police. But Vinyard’s fiancée believes the off-duty cop who responded to the shooting’s scene—where she said her husband-to-be was only trying to help—caused his death, and did so without provocation.

“I want this officer to pay for what they did to him,” Beatty told The Daily Beast. “I want him to go to jail for the rest of his life, so that every day, he can think about what he did and why—because there was no reason,” she said.

Center Township police chief Barry Kramer referred all questions about the incident and the officer’s work status to the Pennsylvania State Police. “The Township of Center and the Center Township Police Department offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Kenneth Vinyard,” he sent in a written statement by email.

PSP Public Information Trooper Joshua Black sent a written statement from investigators, which confirmed an “active and open investigation,” and that the agency is “working with the Beaver County DA’s Office to further the investigation.” He did not answer questions about the officer’s identity, and Sgt. Burello told The Daily Beast only that the officer who used force on Vinyard was a member of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rccQ3_0jC5M6iR00
Photo Courtesy of Marcy Beatty

Both Burello and the statement referred all questions about the work and pay status of the officer in question back to CTPD, which the statement said are “part of an administrative function and not part of the criminal investigation.” CTPD did not respond to follow-up questions for this story.

On that Sunday night, Vinyard had been waiting in the car for Beatty to leave the Beaver County Walmart when he found himself the witness to the shooting, she said.

“When I came out, he was already at the victim,” Beatty told the Beast on Friday. “He hollered for me to come over.”

Beatty and Vinyard’s sisters, Debbie Little and Lisa Sylva, told The Daily Beast that this was typical behavior for Vinyard, who was charitable and a friend of many police officers. His phone was later found to contain pictures of “people running” and potentially the shooter’s intended getaway car, according to his family.

“He was trying to do the best he could to help and make sure that they caught who did this to the other guy,” Beatty told The Beast through tears.

“And he ended up losing his life for it. He was waiting in the car for me, so if he had stayed in the car he would probably still be alive, but he went to this guy’s aid and ended up dead.”

Vinyard had a limp and one leg that was shorter than the other, according to Beatty, meaning could be perceived as “off balance.” But she said she perceived, upon reviewing the video, that he had his hands down when he was pushed.

“He was explaining to the guy, ‘I’m not doing anything,’ and he was actually backing up from the officer,” she told the Beast. (What, precisely, preceded Vinyard’s fall—and what he was doing at that moment—is virtually impossible to discern in the low-quality clip.)

Beatty, a medical assistant, said she initially aided the shooting victim after Vinyard called for her help—but as soon as her fiancé fell to the pavement, she found herself attempting to save his life, as well.

She screamed at the officer to get away from her loved one.

“He said, ‘I’m a police officer,’” Beatty recalled on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgmZe_0jC5M6iR00
Photo Courtesy of Marcy Beatty

“I don’t care who you are, you did this, you need to get the eff away from him,“ Beatty said she yelled, as she began chest compressions.

Vinyard’s death has rocked his relatives, including his 12-year-old daughter Crimson—named after his favorite football team from the University of Alabama—but it has also rippled through Beaver County, his family said.

Beatty told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that it was at her fiancé’s memorial luncheon that a witness approached her with the video of the incident, and that she’s facetimed with the family of the shooting victim, who survived.

The Go Fund Me for Vinyard’s funeral expenses—which include sending his body to his family’s home in Georgia—has raised over $20,000.

Beatty explained that she just wants to know why the cop singled out Vinyard, who she claimed was standing to the side of the scene and not acting belligerent.

“I just don’t understand... I can’t tell you how many times I’ve replayed it. I close my eyes, I see it. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 13

Rob Forshy
1d ago

I like what the families doing they're letting it play out in the courts. I hope they put that cop in prison for whatever the max they can.

Reply
18
Nyla Nelson
1d ago

This is why so many law abiding people Hate the police as they keep hiring Abusive & Racist cops that love the Control they have over people to terrorize them

Reply
18
Vernon Jamison
1d ago

until their superiors are also! held accountable, after all they know who (what, 💩) works under their discretion!

Reply
10
Related
CBS Philly

Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was.  Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
GREECE, NY
The Independent

A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?

On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
Law & Crime

Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities

A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
HIALEAH, FL
The Independent

University of Idaho murders: Prosecutor says student stabbings may have multiple suspects as police seek knife

Investigators are now exploring the possibility that more than one killer is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students, as police are on the hunt for a military-style knife believed to have been used in the brutal stabbings.Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all found dead in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday.All four victims were killed with an “edged weapon such as a knife” – with the murder weapon nowhere to be found and the killer or killers still at large with no no arrests...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy