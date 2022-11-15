ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Fans Still in Virtual Line for Taylor Swift Tickets Hours After Start of Verified Presale

By Madeline Fening
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1hkR_0jC5Lzha00
Taylor Swift
The ticket-buying experience for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour has been nothing short of a total shit show.

Swift announced an additional 17 shows to "The Eras" tour on Friday, Nov. 11— including a second stop in Cincinnati. She'll now be performing at Paycor Stadium both Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 with supporting acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

Those who were selected for the pre-sale lottery on the evening of Nov. 14 could log on using their unique “verified” code starting Nov. 15 to buy tickets at 10 a.m. local venue time. With two “Eras” shows scheduled for Cincinnati, local fans were off to the races at the start of pre-sale, but then the anxious tweets started rolling in. “I logged on an hour early. The line has said 2,000+ in front of you since the room opened and it hasn’t budged,” tweeted Bradley Harris.

Harris, who lives in East Walnut Hills, said he was able to join a virtual “waiting room” starting at 9:30 a.m. As of 2:30 p.m. he was still stuck in the queue with "2,000+" fans ahead. Harris started poking around to see just how many people accounted for that ominous “+” on Ticketmaster’s site.

“Looking at the code, it says there’s 8.6k in front, but that’s not front-facing,” Harris told CityBeat .

Harris used Google Chrome’s “Inspect Element” tool to see the code for the Ticketmaster webpage, which he said showed 12,000 people ahead of him in line at the wait’s peak. Once he got to the page to buy tickets, Harris said the pickings were slim.

“The only ones available for me were 300 level and they were $109 each plus tax. Looks like all the lower levels were gone,” Harris said.

With so many fans still in the queue as of press time, it's hard to say how much tickets will cost in the varying sections of the 65,500-seat stadium. Some online reports cite tickets for the Cincinnati shows costing as much as $1,700.


Annette Alanis of East Price Hill’s Incline District hasn’t had a chance to come across prices. As of press time, Alanis is stuck in a reload loop on the page where she can pick her seat at Paycor Stadium.

“I don’t care at all where I sit as long as I can be there,” Alanis told CityBeat .

After waiting for hours in the queue with 2,000-plus fans ahead of her, Alanis was prompted by Ticketmaster to pick her seats, only to be told they’d been snagged by another fan and asked to make a new selection.

She said the screen keeps showing her sold-out seats.

“I’ll just keep trying for a while and then if nothing else, hope for the best at the Capital One Presale,” Alanis said.

The Capital One Presale, designed to be a perk for card members, was originally scheduled for Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. But at 1 p.m., Ticketmaster addressed the internet’s collective heart attack in a tweet saying the demand for Taylor Swift tickets was “historically unprecedented,” and announced the Capital One presale would be rescheduled to Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

The rescheduled Capital One Presale might be good news for those who had added hurdles while trying to secure Tay-Tay tickets, like the nail technicians at Spruce Nail Shop who couldn't monitor their progress in line.

“Is anyone here in the queue for Taylor Swift Tickets?” CityBeat asked the packed nail salon in Over-the-Rhine.

Multiple panicked heads popped up from the hands and feet of clients in a unified, “Yes!”

“If you go in our break room there are multiple laptops open and waiting in the queue,” Sonne Beard told CityBeat while giving a customer a pedicure.

It’s unclear how many tickets were allotted for the initial presale and the Capital One presale, or how many will still be available for the general public. Ticket sales for the general public will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Parcor Stadium officials, Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster were all unreachable by press time.

Follow Madeline Fening on Twitter: @Madeline_Fening



Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here are the Very Worst Cincinnati Date Ideas, According to Redditors

It’s hard to have a bad time in Cincinnati with our plethora of amazing restaurants, bars and breweries and weekly events. That being said, every city has its downsides, and those were highlighted in the most hilarious way possible when Redditor estrong24 asked others in Cincinnati to plan the worst dates possible in the city.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati’s Christmas haunted house returns in 2022

Back by popular demand, The Dent Schoolhouse haunted attraction will undergo a holiday transformation. The haunted attraction, located on Cincinnati's west side, is returning in December. It's the only haunted Christmas event in the region. "We produced 'A Christmas Nightmare' in 2018 and were just shocked at how many guests...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 18-20)

This weekend, head to a holiday lights display, get tatted up at a local brewery or ask a psychic about that weird dream you've been having about your ex. Journey Borealis: Holiday Lights on the Hill at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 18. PNC Festival of...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While it might sound bizarre, Fiona and Tucker have been breeding and it is not unexpected, the Cincinnati Zoo says. Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. Henry, the father of Cincinnati’s most popular hippo, passed several years ago due to a chronic illness.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New airline coming to CVG next year with direct flight to London

HEBRON, Ky. — Hey Cincinnati, London is calling!. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just announced its newest airline, and it's launching a nonstop flight out of CVG to London Heathrow. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
732
Followers
511
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy