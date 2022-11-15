Police conduct drug sweep at Goshen schools

Police swept the high school and middle school in Goshen for drugs on Tuesday.

The district says it asked police to do a drug detection sweep at Goshen High School and C.J. Hooker Middle School.

Teachers and students kept up regular lessons while officers and drug detection dogs worked.

This came after similar sweeps in May when the district said two middle school students suffered "traumatic" medical emergencies during class after taking a substance before school.

There was no word on whether anything was found on Tuesday’s sweep.