ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Scammers spoofing Yonkers police

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gauQ6_0jC5Lxw800

Scammers are spoofing police in one Westchester community.

As News 12 has reported, phone scams are becoming a huge problem in Yonkers. Now the thieves are brazen enough to pose as police officers, most recently from the 4th Precinct.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza issued a warning to residents Monday after several reports of the scam to the department.

"We are asking the public to be very careful of this type of scam to understand that the police will not call them and will not ask for money - to just hang up and contact us," he said.

In one scam, the caller is threatening arrest if residents don't pay fines. In another, the scammers are asking for donations for the Yonkers Police Department.

The non-English speaking community is also being targeted.

"I think they're despicable. You are preying on generous people, your preying on weak people, and it's horrible that there are people that would actually do this," said Sapienza.

Police are offering these tips:
-Never give your personal or bank information to anyone over the phone
-Don't give in to pressure to take immediate action
-Hang up on suspicious phone calls
-Verify information before taking action by calling police

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Scammers pretend to be cops

YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department is receiving reports that unknown scammers are calling residents and impersonating Yonkers Police officers, either threatening arrests in exchange for payment of non-existent fines or soliciting monetary donations on behalf of the department. The originating telephone numbers are spoofed (fake caller ID) making...
YONKERS, NY
westportjournal.com

Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman

WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
WESTPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers PD warns of targeting scamming

YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department says it has received several reports of scam artists targeting members of the Hispanic immigrant community. Specifically, scammers are approaching unsuspecting victims with the promise to share a lottery prize in exchange for a down payment to secure legal services or act as collateral (or a variation thereof).
YONKERS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bronx man arrested with guns in Woodmere

Nassau police and NYPD officers recovered two guns and an imitation firearm after a traffic stop at the intersection of West Broadway and Eastwood Road in Woodmere at 7 a.m. on Nov. 16. Officers from Nassau’s 4th Precinct in Hewlett helped the city’s Warrant Squad to arrest Rahson Dickerson, 25,...
WOODMERE, NY
WTNH

Naugatuck officer shot while working undercover in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police confirmed that an undercover Naugatuck police officer was shot on Wednesday night. Just after 10 p.m., two officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the I-84 East on-ramp in Waterbury. While […]
WATERBURY, CT
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown physician’s assistant sentenced for enticing minors

WHITE PLAINS – A physician’s assistant from Middletown was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his enticement of seven minors to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents and statements, Jonathan Weiss, also known as Ian_Jameson, 32, communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old and directed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos. He used the Snapchat screen name of “Ian-Jameson” and posed as a minor.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
BronxVoice

Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in Bronx

BRONX - A straphanger was beaten and robbed for his food by a pair of muggers as he tried to exit a train station in the Bronx, the NYPD says. Police released video of the suspects wanted in the sucker punch robbery attack of a passenger in the Bronx train station.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives

A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy