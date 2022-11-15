Scammers spoofing Yonkers police

Scammers are spoofing police in one Westchester community.

As News 12 has reported, phone scams are becoming a huge problem in Yonkers. Now the thieves are brazen enough to pose as police officers, most recently from the 4th Precinct.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza issued a warning to residents Monday after several reports of the scam to the department.

"We are asking the public to be very careful of this type of scam to understand that the police will not call them and will not ask for money - to just hang up and contact us," he said.

In one scam, the caller is threatening arrest if residents don't pay fines. In another, the scammers are asking for donations for the Yonkers Police Department.

The non-English speaking community is also being targeted.

"I think they're despicable. You are preying on generous people, your preying on weak people, and it's horrible that there are people that would actually do this," said Sapienza.

Police are offering these tips:

-Never give your personal or bank information to anyone over the phone

-Don't give in to pressure to take immediate action

-Hang up on suspicious phone calls

-Verify information before taking action by calling police